Two Injured Following Train Accident in India’s Maharashtra
Initial media reports claimed at least 50 people had been injured in the accident, but an Indian Railways official refuted the reports. The official also added... 17.08.2022, Sputnik International
At least two persons were left injured after three train bogies derailed following a collision between a passenger train and a goods train in Gondia in the Indian state of Maharashtra in the wee hours of Wednesday.The passenger train was heading from Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh to Jodhpur in Rajasthan, reports said.“[... N]o passenger was seriously injured in the incident. Only a few received minor injuries. One passenger suffering from anxiety was admitted to a hospital," he added.Restoration work started immediately after the collision and after it was completed, the train reportedly left for Gondia Railway Station.
Initial media reports claimed at least 50 people had been injured in the accident, but an Indian Railways official refuted the reports. The official also added that the two individuals who sustained injuries were sent to their respective destinations on the same train.
At least two persons were left injured after three train bogies derailed following a collision
between a passenger train and a goods train in Gondia in the Indian state of Maharashtra in the wee hours of Wednesday.
The passenger train was heading from Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh to Jodhpur in Rajasthan, reports said.
“Prima facie, the loco pilot of the express — Bhagat Ki Kothi SF Express (20843) — could not control the train, due to which it hit the brake van of a goods train that was in stationary position, ahead of it,“ a senior Indian Railways official told reporters.
“[... N]o passenger was seriously injured in the incident. Only a few received minor injuries. One passenger suffering from anxiety was admitted to a hospital," he added.
Restoration work started immediately after the collision and after it was completed, the train reportedly left for Gondia Railway Station.