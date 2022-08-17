https://sputniknews.com/20220817/two-injured-following-train-accident-in-indias-maharashtra-1099679501.html

Two Injured Following Train Accident in India’s Maharashtra

Initial media reports claimed at least 50 people had been injured in the accident, but an Indian Railways official refuted the reports. The official also added... 17.08.2022, Sputnik International

At least two persons were left injured after three train bogies derailed following a collision between a passenger train and a goods train in Gondia in the Indian state of Maharashtra in the wee hours of Wednesday.The passenger train was heading from Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh to Jodhpur in Rajasthan, reports said.“[... N]o passenger was seriously injured in the incident. Only a few received minor injuries. One passenger suffering from anxiety was admitted to a hospital," he added.Restoration work started immediately after the collision and after it was completed, the train reportedly left for Gondia Railway Station.

