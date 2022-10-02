https://sputniknews.com/20221002/air-defense-activated-in-nova-kakhovka-ten-blasts-heard---authorities-1101426132.html

Air Defense Activated in Nova Kakhovka, Ten Blasts Heard - Authorities

KHERSON (Sputnik) - Air raid sirens have gone off in the city of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region, the sounds of about ten explosions were heard, the city... 02.10.2022, Sputnik International

"In Nova Kakhovka, the air raid siren sounds again... Air defense is working: about 10 air explosions," the administration said in a statement on Telegram on Sunday morning.Late on Saturday night, at least seven explosions were heard in Kherson, according to a Sputnik correspondent. Presumably, the air defense systems of the Russian Armed Forces were activated.Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics (DPR, LPR), as well as Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, signed agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia, following referendums that showed that an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of Russia.

