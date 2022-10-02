https://sputniknews.com/20221002/blinken-tells-kuleba-us-supports-kievs-efforts-to-regain-control-of-territory-1101425910.html

Blinken Tells Kuleba US Supports Kiev’s Efforts to Regain Control of Territory

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has discussed territorial issues in a phone conversation with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro... 02.10.2022, Sputnik International

"The Secretary reiterated President Biden’s message that the United States will always honor Ukraine’s internationally recognized borders and that we will continue to support Ukraine’s efforts to regain control of its territory by strengthening its hand militarily and diplomatically," Price said on Saturday.Blinken and Kuleba also discussed the safety of Ukraine’s nuclear facilities, as well as grain supplies."The Secretary updated the Foreign Minister on US security assistance, including the $1.1 billion Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative package announced this week, as well as future deliveries," Price said.On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics (DPR, LPR), as well as Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, signed agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia, following referendums that showed that an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of Russia.The Biden administration on Friday announced an array of new sanctions on Russian lawmakers, officials and their families in response to the decision of the Kherson, Zaporozhye, Donetsk and Lugansk regions to request entry to the Russian Federation by popular vote.

