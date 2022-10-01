https://sputniknews.com/20221001/the-fight-against-fascism-must-be-a-grassroots-movement-1101395461.html

The Fight Against Fascism Must Be a Grassroots Movement

The Fight Against Fascism Must Be a Grassroots Movement

The International Community Calls For Diplomacy In Ukraine, Massacre Trial Begins In Guinea, Outrage Follows Tua Tagovailoa Injury

The Fight Against Fascism Must Be A Grassroots Movement The International Community Calls For Diplomacy In Ukraine, Massacre Trial Begins In Guinea, Outrage Follows Tua Tagovailoa Injury

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Medea Benjamin, Co-Founder of CODEPINK: Women for Peace to discuss what the real international community has said about the need for diplomacy in Ukraine at the UN General Assembly, the disparity between what’s really at stake in this conflict and what the mainstream media presents as the stakes, and the need for an anti-war movement in the US that pushes for diplomacy in Ukraine and focuses beyond domestic politics during and after the midterm elections.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Milton Allimadi, Chief Editor of Black Star News, producer/host of the Black Star News Show on WBAI in NY and author of “Manufacturing Hate: How Africa was Demonized in Western Media” to discuss the trial of former Guinean President Moussa “Dadis” Camara and other perpetrators of a 2009 massacre of more than 150 people, how the current political situation in Guinea one year after the coup which placed Mamady Doumbouya in power has affected this trial, and how the uprisings of Africans against neocolonialism is affecting the regional politics of west Africa and Guinea.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nate Wallace, co-host of Red Spin Sports to discuss the hospitalization of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after he sustained the second head injury in a week and what it exposes about the exploitation of NFL players and the great harm that the game subjects its players to, New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge’s record matching 61st home run and the renewed debate about the legacy of the records set during the MLB’s steroid era, and the Danish national soccer team’s silent protest of working conditions in Qatar with their World Cup kits.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kristine Hendrix, President to the University City School Board, Junior Bayard Rustin Fellow with the Fellowship for Reconciliation and contributor to the Truth-Telling Project and "We Stay Woke" podcast to discuss potential legal issues stemming from Florida Governor Ron Desantis’ racist stunt in sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard and what it reveals about the racism ingrained in the fabric of the US, the ongoing congressional inquiry into the January 6th attack on the capitol and efforts to overturn the election result, and why liberation will not come from institutions like the Supreme Court or voting for Democrats.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

