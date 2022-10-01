https://sputniknews.com/20221001/russian-embassy-sullivans-comment-on-nord-stream-example-of-unfounded-demonization-1101400214.html

Russian Embassy: Sullivan’s Comment on Nord Stream Example of ‘Unfounded Demonization’

Russian Embassy: Sullivan’s Comment on Nord Stream Example of ‘Unfounded Demonization’

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Russian Embassy in the United States says the remarks by US national security adviser Jake Sullivan regarding the attacks on the... 01.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-01T03:37+0000

2022-10-01T03:37+0000

2022-10-01T03:37+0000

nord stream sabotage

russian embassy

nord stream pipeline

jake sullivan

russophobia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/09/1083352019_0:160:3073:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_42ac5226c38412a2c1e3075fa2198b7e.jpg

Earlier this week, several explosions damaged Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Danish waters near the island of Bornholm. The Swedish and Danish authorities said they had discovered two gas leaks, with the consensus being that the incident resulted from sabotage. Sullivan told reporters on Friday that the United States does not believe that the attacks were "the work of any NATO ally."The embassy pointed out that Sullivan contradicted himself by saying that there is a need for a comprehensive analysis of the accident in the Baltic Sea and refusing to speculate about those responsible for the act of sabotage, but at the same time ruling out the involvement of the United States and its NATO allies in the attacks.Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said on Friday that American gas suppliers benefit from the non-functioning Nord Stream pipelines.On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the US and its allies are switching from sanctions to destroying pan-European energy infrastructure. The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office is investigating the Nord Stream accident as an act of international terrorism.

https://sputniknews.com/20220930/russia-vetoes-unsc-draft-resolution-rejecting-referendum-results-in-former-ukraine-regions-1101395061.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian embassy, nord stream pipeline, jake sullivan, russophobia