LIVE: Demonstrators Hit London's Streets to Protest Against Energy Prices and Cost of Living Crisis
Kuwaiti Government Resigns Following Legislative Elections, State Media Reports
13:26 GMT 01.10.2022
CC BY 2.0 / Maryam / Kuwait CityKuwait City
Kuwait City - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.10.2022
CC BY 2.0 / Maryam / Kuwait City
