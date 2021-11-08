Kuwait's Government Submits Resignation to Emir, State Media Reports

Kuwait's government submitted its resignation to the ruling emir Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, state media reported.For the second time a government headed by Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah has resigned this year over differences with the parliament.The government resigned amid the background of the ongoing crisis in relations between the parliament and the cabinet. As a result of the parliamentary elections held in December, 60% of the candidates up for re-election were defeated. Already in January, in accordance with a parliamentary request, which was supported by 30 deputies, it was decided to summon the Prime Minister of Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah to the National Assembly, where the deputies accused him of selecting unqualified and partly provocative figures for ministerial posts.Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah has been premier since late 2019.
On 13 January, Kuwait's Cabinet of Ministers resigned, and on 2 March, by decree of the emir, a new government was formed.
