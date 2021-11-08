https://sputniknews.com/20211108/kuwaits-government-submits-resignation-to-emir-state-media-reports-1090562121.html

Kuwait's Government Submits Resignation to Emir, State Media Reports

Kuwait's Government Submits Resignation to Emir, State Media Reports

On 13 January, Kuwait's Cabinet of Ministers resigned, and on 2 March, by decree of the emir, a new government was formed. 08.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-08T10:46+0000

2021-11-08T10:46+0000

2021-11-08T11:34+0000

kuwait

middle east

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/08/1090563570_0:185:2915:1825_1920x0_80_0_0_35d6ffca570de806e6979aca9cd74596.jpg

Kuwait's government submitted its resignation to the ruling emir Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, state media reported.For the second time a government headed by Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah has resigned this year over differences with the parliament.The government resigned amid the background of the ongoing crisis in relations between the parliament and the cabinet. As a result of the parliamentary elections held in December, 60% of the candidates up for re-election were defeated. Already in January, in accordance with a parliamentary request, which was supported by 30 deputies, it was decided to summon the Prime Minister of Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah to the National Assembly, where the deputies accused him of selecting unqualified and partly provocative figures for ministerial posts.Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah has been premier since late 2019.

kuwait

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

kuwait, middle east