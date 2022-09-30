International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220930/us-officials-tell-congressmen-at-closed-briefing-that-iran-nuclear-deal-talks-have-stalled-1101398702.html
US Officials Tell Congressmen at Closed Briefing That Iran Nuclear Deal Talks Have Stalled
US Officials Tell Congressmen at Closed Briefing That Iran Nuclear Deal Talks Have Stalled
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Biden administration officials told US lawmakers in a closed briefing that negotiations to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal are... 30.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-30T23:58+0000
2022-09-30T23:58+0000
world
iran nuclear deal
biden administration
darrell issa
antony blinken
joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/1f/1095893094_0:0:2048:1152_1920x0_80_0_0_48500d0ae000a287a92835d1a4c7f1f0.jpg
Media reported, citing Issa, that US officials in a closed briefing told lawmakers that it appears negotiations are at a standstill.US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said earlier this week that he does not expect restoration of the Iran nuclear deal in the near future. He added that Iran continues to try to add issues to the negotiations that the United States cannot agree to.The JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) deal was agreed on in 2015 by Iran, China, France, Germany, Iran, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States, as well as the European Union. Former US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from JCPOA in 2018 and re-imposed comprehensive sanctions on Iran.Under President Joe Biden, the United States has engaged in negotiations to return to the JCPOA. Several weeks ago, the United States and its partners thought a deal was close to being reached but those prospects were set back after Tehran made additional requests.
https://sputniknews.com/20220910/iran-europes-unconstructive-statement-on-jcpoa-talks-may-undermine-nuclear-deal-revival-1100640988.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/1f/1095893094_278:0:1930:1239_1920x0_80_0_0_5e0725741c110643006761925b063d06.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran nuclear deal, biden administration, darrell issa, antony blinken, joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa)
iran nuclear deal, biden administration, darrell issa, antony blinken, joint comprehensive plan of action (jcpoa)

US Officials Tell Congressmen at Closed Briefing That Iran Nuclear Deal Talks Have Stalled

23:58 GMT 30.09.2022
© AP Photo / IRIB In this image made from April 17, 2021, video released by the Islamic Republic Iran Broadcasting, IRIB, state-run TV, various centrifuge machines line the hall damaged on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at the Natanz Uranium Enrichment Facility
In this image made from April 17, 2021, video released by the Islamic Republic Iran Broadcasting, IRIB, state-run TV, various centrifuge machines line the hall damaged on Sunday, April 11, 2021, at the Natanz Uranium Enrichment Facility - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.09.2022
© AP Photo / IRIB
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Biden administration officials told US lawmakers in a closed briefing that negotiations to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal are stalled, Congressman Darrell Issa's office confirmed to Sputnik.
Media reported, citing Issa, that US officials in a closed briefing told lawmakers that it appears negotiations are at a standstill.
"I can confirm these comments," Issa's office said when asked about the report.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said earlier this week that he does not expect restoration of the Iran nuclear deal in the near future. He added that Iran continues to try to add issues to the negotiations that the United States cannot agree to.
The JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) deal was agreed on in 2015 by Iran, China, France, Germany, Iran, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States, as well as the European Union. Former US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from JCPOA in 2018 and re-imposed comprehensive sanctions on Iran.
FILE - The flag of Iran waves in front of the the International Center building with the headquarters of the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, in Vienna, AustriaI, May 24, 2021. On Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, negotiators are gathering in Vienna to resume efforts to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, with hopes of quick progress muted after the arrival of a hard-line new government in Tehran led to a more than five-month hiatus. (AP Photo/Florian Schroetter, FILE) - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2022
World
Iran: Europe's 'Unconstructive' Statement on JCPOA Talks May Undermine Nuclear Deal Revival
10 September, 17:53 GMT
Under President Joe Biden, the United States has engaged in negotiations to return to the JCPOA. Several weeks ago, the United States and its partners thought a deal was close to being reached but those prospects were set back after Tehran made additional requests.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала