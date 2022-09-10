Iran: Europe's 'Unconstructive' Statement on JCPOA Talks May Undermine Nuclear Deal Revival

https://sputniknews.com/20220910/iran-europes-unconstructive-statement-on-jcpoa-talks-may-undermine-nuclear-deal-revival-1100640988.html
Representatives of France, Germany and the UK earlier expressed concerns regarding Tehran's "commitment" to restoring the nuclear deal, citing the issue of the...
Iran has condemned the statement by France, Germany and the UK made earlier today as "unconstructive" and threatening the prospects of negotiations on restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA, also known as the Iran nuclear deal).
17:53 GMT 10.09.2022 (Updated: 18:07 GMT 10.09.2022)
Representatives of France, Germany and the UK earlier expressed concerns regarding Tehran's "commitment" to restoring the nuclear deal, citing the issue of the Islamic Republic's views on the responsibilities under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.
"It is sad that three European states took a step towards Israel's policy, which seeks to foil the [nuclear] talks, by making this ill-concieved statement," Iran Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said.