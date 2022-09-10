https://sputniknews.com/20220910/iran-europes-unconstructive-statement-on-jcpoa-talks-may-undermine-nuclear-deal-revival-1100640988.html

Iran: Europe's 'Unconstructive' Statement on JCPOA Talks May Undermine Nuclear Deal Revival

Iran: Europe's 'Unconstructive' Statement on JCPOA Talks May Undermine Nuclear Deal Revival

Representatives of France, Germany and the UK earlier expressed concerns regarding Tehran's "commitment" to restoring the nuclear deal, citing the issue of the... 10.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-10T17:53+0000

2022-09-10T17:53+0000

2022-09-10T18:07+0000

world

iran nuclear deal

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1100640988.jpg?1662833274

Iran has condemned the statement by France, Germany and the UK made earlier today as "unconstructive" and threatening the prospects of negotiations on restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA, also known as the Iran nuclear deal).

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iran nuclear deal