Iran: Europe's 'Unconstructive' Statement on JCPOA Talks May Undermine Nuclear Deal Revival
Iran: Europe's 'Unconstructive' Statement on JCPOA Talks May Undermine Nuclear Deal Revival
Representatives of France, Germany and the UK earlier expressed concerns regarding Tehran's "commitment" to restoring the nuclear deal, citing the issue of the...
Iran has condemned the statement by France, Germany and the UK made earlier today as "unconstructive" and threatening the prospects of negotiations on restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA, also known as the Iran nuclear deal).
Iran: Europe's 'Unconstructive' Statement on JCPOA Talks May Undermine Nuclear Deal Revival

17:53 GMT 10.09.2022 (Updated: 18:07 GMT 10.09.2022)
