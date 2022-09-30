https://sputniknews.com/20220930/over-a-dozen-reportedly-killed-in-massive-blast-inside-educational-center-in-kabul-1101360420.html
Over a Dozen Reportedly Killed in Massive Blast Inside Educational Center in Kabul
Over a Dozen Reportedly Killed in Massive Blast Inside Educational Center in Kabul
This is the fourth consecutive Friday when blasts have rocked Kabul, killing dozens in September. Most of the recent attack were carried out by Daesh*.
At least a dozen students were killed, and several wounded when a suicide bomber detonated himself among students inside an educational institute in west Kabul, local media reported. Reports claim that the attack took place at around 7 a.m. local time."It was a powerful one and was heard in distant areas of Dasht-Barchi," an eyewitness said.Eyewitnesses said that the suspect entered Kaaj Academy in Kabul's Hazara-dominated PD-13 area after he killed the security guards. Videos shared by locals show dead bodies and injured people at the scene.Many eyewitnesses confirmed to Etilaatroz that the number of victims is more than 60, mostly girls.A representative of the academy told Zan Times that a preparatory exam was scheduled for today with over 300 students in attendance.The Taliban has confirmed the blast but offered no further details.Last Friday, at least seven people were killed and 41 injured in an explosion near a mosque in Kabul.*Daesh is a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries
Over a Dozen Reportedly Killed in Massive Blast Inside Educational Center in Kabul
This is the fourth consecutive Friday when blasts have rocked Kabul, killing dozens in September. Most of the recent attack were carried out by Daesh*.
At least a dozen students were killed, and several wounded when a suicide bomber detonated himself among students inside an educational institute in west Kabul, local media reported. Reports claim that the attack took place at around 7 a.m. local time.
"It was a powerful one and was heard in distant areas of Dasht-Barchi," an eyewitness said.
Eyewitnesses said that the suspect entered Kaaj Academy in Kabul's Hazara-dominated PD-13
area after he killed the security guards. Videos shared by locals show dead bodies and injured people at the scene.
Many eyewitnesses confirmed to Etilaatroz that the number of victims is more than 60, mostly girls.
A representative of the academy told Zan Times that a preparatory exam was scheduled for today with over 300 students in attendance.
The Taliban has confirmed the blast but offered no further details.
Last Friday, at least seven people were killed and 41 injured in an explosion near a mosque in Kabul.
*Daesh is a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries