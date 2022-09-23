International
Guterres Condemns Recent Attack in Front of Mosque in Kabul - Spokesperson
Guterres Condemns Recent Attack in Front of Mosque in Kabul - Spokesperson
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemns the attack which took place on Friday in front of Wazir Akbar Khan mosque in Kabul... 23.09.2022
"The Secretary‑General condemns today's attack in front of Wazir Akbar Khan mosque in Kabul following Friday's prayers. The Secretary‑General conveys his condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a swift recovery to those injured," he said.The death toll from an explosion near the mosque in the Afghan capital of Kabul has risen to seven, while 41 people were injured, Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said on Friday. "Seven dead and 41 people, including children, injured," Zadran said on Twitter.Children are among the victims.The explosion occurred on Friday when worshipers were leaving the building.Zadran added that the explosion occurred when a bomb-laden car was detonated.No terrorist group has yet claimed responsibility for the explosion.
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemns the attack which took place on Friday in front of Wazir Akbar Khan mosque in Kabul, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at a briefing.
"The Secretary‑General condemns today's attack in front of Wazir Akbar Khan mosque in Kabul following Friday's prayers. The Secretary‑General conveys his condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a swift recovery to those injured," he said.
The death toll from an explosion near the mosque in the Afghan capital of Kabul has risen to seven, while 41 people were injured, Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said on Friday.
"Seven dead and 41 people, including children, injured," Zadran said on Twitter.
Children are among the victims.
The explosion occurred on Friday when worshipers were leaving the building.
Zadran added that the explosion occurred when a bomb-laden car was detonated.
No terrorist group has yet claimed responsibility for the explosion.
