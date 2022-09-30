https://sputniknews.com/20220930/north-korea-has-fired-ballistic-missile-toward-sea-of-japan-south-korean-military-announces-1101397091.html

North Korea Has Fired Ballistic Missile Toward Sea of Japan, South Korean Military Announces

North Korea Has Fired Ballistic Missile Toward Sea of Japan, South Korean Military Announces

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) has fired six missiles in four tests in the past week, making 20 ballistic missile and two cruise missiles... 30.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-30T21:58+0000

2022-09-30T21:58+0000

2022-09-30T22:06+0000

world

north korea

ballistic missile

sea of japan

south korean armed forces

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104353/83/1043538336_20:0:980:540_1920x0_80_0_0_a859152ebd155d0cfc0d9bfa97a42739.png

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Saturday morning that a missile launch had been detected in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), headed toward the Sea of Japan. The report did not say how many missiles had been launched or from which launch site.The launches come in the wake of US-South Korean military drills that involves submarines, aircraft carriers, and other equipment, and the visit of US Vice President Kamala Harris to the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas. The DPRK is still technically at war with the South and the United States, since the Korean War only ended in a ceasefire in 1953 and not a permanent peace treaty, which is why the DMZ was created.MORE DETAILS TO COME.

sea of japan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

north korea, ballistic missile, sea of japan, south korean armed forces