North Korea Has Fired Ballistic Missile Toward Sea of Japan, South Korean Military Announces
The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Saturday morning that a missile launch had been detected in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), headed toward the Sea of Japan. The report did not say how many missiles had been launched or from which launch site.The launches come in the wake of US-South Korean military drills that involves submarines, aircraft carriers, and other equipment, and the visit of US Vice President Kamala Harris to the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas. The DPRK is still technically at war with the South and the United States, since the Korean War only ended in a ceasefire in 1953 and not a permanent peace treaty, which is why the DMZ was created.MORE DETAILS TO COME.
21:58 GMT 30.09.2022 (Updated: 22:06 GMT 30.09.2022)
Being updated
The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) has fired six missiles in four tests in the past week, making 20 ballistic missile and two cruise missiles tests since the start of the year.
The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Saturday morning that a missile launch had been detected in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), headed toward the Sea of Japan. The report did not say how many missiles had been launched or from which launch site.
The launches come in the wake of US-South Korean military drills that involves submarines, aircraft carriers, and other equipment, and the visit of US Vice President Kamala Harris to the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas. The DPRK is still technically at war with the South and the United States, since the Korean War only ended in a ceasefire in 1953 and not a permanent peace treaty, which is why the DMZ was created.