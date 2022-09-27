https://sputniknews.com/20220927/kamala-harris-bashed-online-after-visiting-korean-dmz-amid-us-border-crisis-1101286581.html

Kamala Harris Bashed Online After Visiting Korean DMZ Amid US Border Crisis

Kamala Harris Bashed Online After Visiting Korean DMZ Amid US Border Crisis

A large number of migrants have flocked to the United States through the country’s southern border since Joe Biden became president, with over two million... 27.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-27T17:58+0000

2022-09-27T17:58+0000

2022-09-27T17:58+0000

world

kamala harris

us

border

criticism

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/15/1094947925_0:0:2988:1682_1920x0_80_0_0_5058d8afdc270462afaea45062dcd4c7.jpg

US Vice President Kamala Harris has ended up catching flak from Republican representatives over her upcoming visit to the demilitarized zone (DMZ) between North and South Korea.According to the New York Post, the White House was forced to “scramble” to confirm Harris’ visit after it was “inadvertently disclosed” by South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.Some GOP representatives, however, did not praise Kamala’s trip, pointing instead at the dire situation at the US’ southern border.“Kamala is going to the Korean DMZ to review their border security. Would it be too much to ask for her to visit OUR BORDER!?” tweeted Ronny Jackson, Republican congressman for Texas. “Our country is being invaded, and Kamala’s biggest concern is to visit other nation’s borders. Kamala & Democrats are AMERICA LAST!!”House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene also wrote online that Harris “will travel anywhere in the world but our US southern border that is under invasion every day by thousands of unknown people & deadly poisonous fentanyl.”The United States witnessed an influx of illegal migrants attempting to enter the country through the southern border after US President Joe Biden took office in January 2021 and proceeded to revoke the immigration policies of his predecessor Donald Trump, including the infamous border wall project.Over two million migrants were apprehended at the US southern border during the current fiscal year, an all-time high for the country.

https://sputniknews.com/20220920/white-house-says-monitoring-reports-that-migrants-flown-to-bidens-home-state-delaware-1101020291.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

kamala harris, us, border, criticism