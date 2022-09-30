https://sputniknews.com/20220930/nord-stream-terrorist-attack-uk-labour-party-conspired-against-its-members-will-us-invade-haiti-1101359017.html

Nord Stream Terrorist Attack; UK Labour Party Conspired Against Its Members; Will US Invade Haiti?

European gas prices spike as international security analysts reason that a state actor perpetrated the attack on German infrastructure. 30.09.2022, Sputnik International

Nord Stream Terrorist Attack; UK Labour Party Conspired Against its Members; Will US Invade Haiti? European gas prices spike as international security analysts reason that a state actor perpetrated the attack on German infrastructure.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the attack on the Nord Stream pipelines. Russia has called Secretary Antony Blinken's statement that the Nord Stream pipeline attacks serve no one's interest a lie. Also, European gas prices spike as international security analysts reason that a state actor perpetrated the attack on German infrastructure.Regis Tremblay, an American citizen living in Crimea, joins us to discuss the Ukraine crisis. The US is set to ramp up weapons transfers to Ukraine. Also, the UN Security Council is set to meet Friday on the pipeline attacks, and Central Europe is experiencing mass protests over the economic downturn.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss Asia. Vice President Harris has visited the DMZ on the Korean peninsula. Also, an Australian senator slams the US empire for destabilizing the entire region.Ricardo Vaz, political analyst and editor at Venezuelanalysis, joins us to discuss the Global South. A resolution has passed the Senate condemning any potential extra-democratic actions to overturn the Brazilian election. Also, USAID is continuing with its regime change operation aimed at Venezuela.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the US empire. The US empire threatens to punish Sudan if it allows a Russian Naval base in the Red Sea. Also, imperialism and capitalism are bleeding the world dry.Jamarl Thomas, co-host of Fault Lines, joins us to discuss UK politics. Al Jazeera has aired a three-part series that reveals a shady plot by the UK Labour party to stop Jeremy Corbyn from becoming prime minister. Also, we examine the new cold war that is being waged by the US empire.Dan Cohen, filmmaker, and writer for the Gray Zone Project, joins us to discuss Haiti. A recent Mintpress article shows that the US is considering a full-scale invasion of Haiti.Ajamu Baraka, 2016 VP Candidate for the Green Party, joins us to discuss US foreign policy. Ukraine has condemned a number of Latin American nations for accepting the Donbass referendum. Also, we discuss the US "gangster war" on Russia and US-occupied Europe.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

