New Audio Leak of Imran Khan Allegedly Reveals New Details About ‘Big Foreign Conspiracy’

Imran Khan has been raising the issue of “foreign conspiracy” since April when a coalition government led by Shehbaz Sharif ousted the PTI chairman in a... 30.09.2022, Sputnik International

Another purported audio clip of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and his cabinet colleagues surfaced on Friday, regarding a meeting between a US official and Pakistan’s ambassador in Washington, Asad Majeed, concerning the 'regime change' in Pakistan.The second sound clip surfaced two days after Khan was strategizing with his then-principal secretary Azam Khan to transform the “threatening” message of the US Ambassador to Pakistan, Asad Majeed Khan, into a government document.The latest leak seems to be a continuation of the first part, where Azam Khan had advised Imran to invite cabinet ministers and the foreign secretary to convert the conversation of the cipher sent by Pakistan's Ambassador in Washington about his meeting with a US official into government records.The 109-second audio purportedly features a conversation between Imran Khan, Asad Umar, Azam Khan, and Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in which the PRI chief can be heard saying the meeting between Majeed and the US official took place on March 7.Asad Umar inquired Khan if he was intentionally calling the cipher a letter.“Because this isn't a letter, it is a transcript of the meeting,” Umar said, referring to the minutes sent by Majeed to Islamabad.US Assistant Secretary of State for Central and South Asia Donald Lu was the central figure in Khan's claims about a US-backed regime-change conspiracy. Pakistan's former PM had previously accused Shehbaz Sharif of leaking the audio file to the public. He demanded that the government release the cipher to the public.

