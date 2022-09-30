https://sputniknews.com/20220930/lavrov-eu-lost-its-autonomy-suffers-enormous-losses-from-what-us-dragged-it-into-1101362390.html

Lavrov: EU Lost Its Autonomy, Suffers Enormous Losses From What US Dragged It Into

Since the launch of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, Western countries have adopted several packages of sanctions against Russia. The Ukraine... 30.09.2022, Sputnik International

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the European Union has lost its autonomy and is suffering enormous losses from what the United States has dragged it into.The goal of the West is to further fragment the post-Soviet space, to divide the peoples; the most striking example is the creation of an "anti-Russia" in Ukraine, Sergei Lavrov said. "It's no secret that the philosophy of 'divide and rule' is actively used by the West in relation to the states of the former Soviet Union. The goal is absolutely clear - to further fragment the post-Soviet space, to divide our countries and peoples, to impose unprofitable schemes of interaction, to push them to the margins of global processes," Lavrov said.

