Lavrov Says Russia Wants West to Make First Step Toward Dialogue, Blasts EU, NATO and US

Lavrov Says Russia Wants West to Make First Step Toward Dialogue, Blasts EU, NATO and US

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Seregy Lavrov spoke at the United Nations, a press conference, and to reporters on Saturday, touching on a... 24.09.2022

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday that his country would not make the first step toward reviving dialogue with the West, given the current circumstances.The top Russian diplomat held a press conference on the sidelines of the UNGA general debate. He said that Russia would not refuse to talk to Ukraine either, but he warned that the longer Kiev delayed negotiations the harder it would be for the two countries to make peace.During a press conference, Lavrov said that the United States had become a party to the Ukrainian conflict by choosing which targets to engage and guiding deadly weapons on the battlefield.The foreign minister also said that the US and other NATO member countries cannot deny their involvement in the Ukrainian conflict as they have been providing Kiev with weapon supplies."[US satellite internet provider] Starlink has both satellites and ground infrastructure, and the use of these resources in the war also means that the United States is not neutral in this situation and is a party to the conflict," Lavrov added.India and Brazil Should Join the UNSCRussia believes that India and Brazil should join the UN Security Council as permanent members to better reflect "modern realities," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the UN General Assembly on Saturday."We particularly note India and Brazil as key international players and worthy candidates for permanent membership in the Council, with a mandatory increase in the profile of Africa," the diplomat continued.Lavrov said Russia saw no point in adding Germany or Japan to the fold because they towed the Americans' line.Lavrov calculated that six out of the current 15 UN Security Council members were aligned with the US. Japan will boost their ranks when it joins as a non-permanent member in 2023-2024.NATO's Incursion Into the Indo-PacificRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned on Saturday that NATO would soon draw a new "defense line" across the South China Sea as it seeks to expand into the Indo-Pacific.Lavrov said in August that the AUKUS military pact reached by Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States last year aimed to advance NATO interests in the region. This puts the military bloc on a collision course with China.Lavrov Blasts the EURussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen of arrogance after she warned that the EU executive had the tools to steer elections in Italy in the direction that Brussels favored.Von der Leyen made waves on Thursday after she told a conference at Princeton University that the Commission had "the tools" to cut EU budget funding to Italy "if things go in a difficult direction" at this Sunday's legislative elections.The German career politician's warning raised eyebrows among multiple candidates in Italy, with League party leader Matteo Salvini questioning if Brussels meant it as a threat.Lavrov said his planned meeting with Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades was canceled abruptly on EU instructions.A Cypriot government spokesperson said this week that the European Union had banned Cyprus, a member state, from having bilateral meetings with Russians. The EU has been seeking to block any unilateral action by members in a bid to form a united front against Russia.

