International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220930/china-offers-huge-discount-to-indian-businesses-if-they-settle-their-russian-transactions-in-yuan-1101373049.html
China Offers Huge Discount to Indian Businesses if They Settle Their Russian Transactions in Yuan
China Offers Huge Discount to Indian Businesses if They Settle Their Russian Transactions in Yuan
Indian businesses switched to non-US dollar payments to secure lucrative deals with Russia. Following anti-Russia sanctions, many non-Western companies have... 30.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-30T13:10+0000
2022-09-30T13:14+0000
reserve bank of india (rbi)
yuan
china
us-china trade war
currency
rupee
us dollar
dedollarisation
coal
steel
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/02/1100297109_0:0:2765:1555_1920x0_80_0_0_37c0cfef4bfec6d2c979d5cc0d9beec4.jpg
Indian businesses received massive discount from China to settle their transactions in Yuan, resulting in huge saving on their imports against the backdrop of elevated commodity prices, a number of separate sources revealed to Sputnik.In particular, India's steel and cement companies have benefitted most from the Chinese offer, according to the sources.Steel and cement manufacturers have imported Russian coal at discounted rate while prices remain elevated in other alternative markets such as Indonesia and Australia. India has imported over 8 million tons of Russian coal since March.The depreciation of the rupee against the US dollar makes imports costlier for the Indian businesses.As a result, those dealing in heavy machinery and pharma are also negotiating with China for Yuan settlements for Russian transactions.Traders said the yuan could be increasingly used to settle payments for Russian supplies.Meanwhile, India and Russia have been engaged in making permanent arrangements for the Rupee-Ruble payment of their booming bilateral trade. This year, India’s bilateral trade with Russia increased to nearly double by August compared to the annual trade value of 2021 with oil imports from Russia alone constituting $8.95 billion between April-July.
https://sputniknews.com/20220926/importers-from-russia-mideast--japan-keen-to-trade-in-indian-rupee-amid-push-to-de-dollarize-1101234470.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/02/1100297109_18:0:2747:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_c4686025d2d08e8684e5d234ce442922.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
reserve bank of india (rbi), yuan, china, us-china trade war, currency, rupee, us dollar, dedollarisation, coal, steel
reserve bank of india (rbi), yuan, china, us-china trade war, currency, rupee, us dollar, dedollarisation, coal, steel

China Offers Huge Discount to Indian Businesses if They Settle Their Russian Transactions in Yuan

13:10 GMT 30.09.2022 (Updated: 13:14 GMT 30.09.2022)
© AFP 2022 / STRYuan banknotes and US dollars are seen on a table in Yichang, central China's Hubei province on August 14, 2015
Yuan banknotes and US dollars are seen on a table in Yichang, central China's Hubei province on August 14, 2015 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.09.2022
© AFP 2022 / STR
Subscribe
International
India
Rishikesh Kumar - Sputnik International
Rishikesh Kumar
All materialsWrite to the author
Exclusive
Indian businesses switched to non-US dollar payments to secure lucrative deals with Russia. Following anti-Russia sanctions, many non-Western companies have expressed a desire to continue trade in national currencies, amid what's now a global push to 'de-dollarize'.
Indian businesses received massive discount from China to settle their transactions in Yuan, resulting in huge saving on their imports against the backdrop of elevated commodity prices, a number of separate sources revealed to Sputnik.
In particular, India's steel and cement companies have benefitted most from the Chinese offer, according to the sources.

"Indian firms dealing in the cement and steel sector received a 15 percent discount on Chinese Yuan. They found it lucrative, given the Rupee depreciation and settle their transactions in the Chinese currency with Russia," an official in New Delhi told Sputnik.

Steel and cement manufacturers have imported Russian coal at discounted rate while prices remain elevated in other alternative markets such as Indonesia and Australia. India has imported over 8 million tons of Russian coal since March.

“Chinese and Indian currency depreciated against the US dollar by 7 percent this year. The 15 percent discount on Yuan against the prevailing market price of US dollar provided businesses with dual relief as we have also minimized the Rupee depreciation against the dollar,” a trader told Sputnik.

Indian money - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2022
India
Importers From Russia, Mideast & Japan Keen to Trade in Indian Rupee Amid Push to De-Dollarize
26 September, 13:46 GMT
The depreciation of the rupee against the US dollar makes imports costlier for the Indian businesses.
As a result, those dealing in heavy machinery and pharma are also negotiating with China for Yuan settlements for Russian transactions.
Traders said the yuan could be increasingly used to settle payments for Russian supplies.
“China’s intervention in currency market is only challenge before Yuan to remain preferred choice for the settlement. Traders can’t bet on value of Yuan for, let say, six months,” they said.
Meanwhile, India and Russia have been engaged in making permanent arrangements for the Rupee-Ruble payment of their booming bilateral trade.
This year, India’s bilateral trade with Russia increased to nearly double by August compared to the annual trade value of 2021 with oil imports from Russia alone constituting $8.95 billion between April-July.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала