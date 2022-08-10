International
BREAKING: Head of Mali Calls Putin, Leaders Discuss Potential Trade in Russian Food, Fertilizer & Fuel
India
Get the latest news, analysis, exclusive interviews and more from India and its neighbors.
https://sputniknews.com/20220810/india-switches-to-asian-currencies-for-its-coal-imports-from-russia---report-1099448163.html
India Switches to Asian Currencies For Its Coal Imports From Russia - Report
India Switches to Asian Currencies For Its Coal Imports From Russia - Report
Russia became India’s third-largest coal supplier in July, outperforming Australia, the US, Mozambique and Colombia, with imports jumping to a record 2.06... 10.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-10T12:47+0000
2022-08-10T12:47+0000
india
russia
coal
oil
trade
yuan
euro
sputnik
dedollarisation
us dollar
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0d/1089887780_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b19a1057f0bca075d08333d7cadddb25.jpg
Setting aside the use of US dollars in trade transactions, Indian firms have reportedly made payments in Asian currencies for their coal imports from Russia. Citing customs documents, the news agency Reuters reported that Indian steelmakers and cement manufacturers used the UAE dirham, Hong Kong dollar, Chinese Yuan, and Euro in recent weeks for their coal imports from Russia.Many countries are examining ways of switching to non-dollar payments in foreign trade amid the West’s pressure on a number of countries that have refused to implement unilateral sanctions imposed on Russia. Moreover, some of them have increased energy supplies from Russia, offered at reduced prices, including India.This is evidenced by the trade data compiled by consulting agency Coalmint that showed a 70.3 percent jump in Russian thermal coal imports in July on a month-to-month basis.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0d/1089887780_198:0:2929:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3f3021d7cb211e9a1b45f33ca06d977b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, coal, oil, trade, yuan, euro, sputnik, dedollarisation, us dollar, steel, thermal coal

India Switches to Asian Currencies For Its Coal Imports From Russia - Report

12:47 GMT 10.08.2022
© AP Photo / Anupam NathFILE- In this Oct. 20, 2010 file photo, Indian laborers carry coal to load on a truck in Gauhati, India
FILE- In this Oct. 20, 2010 file photo, Indian laborers carry coal to load on a truck in Gauhati, India - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.08.2022
© AP Photo / Anupam Nath
Subscribe
International
India
Rishikesh Kumar - Sputnik International
Rishikesh Kumar
All materialsWrite to the author
Russia became India’s third-largest coal supplier in July, outperforming Australia, the US, Mozambique and Colombia, with imports jumping to a record 2.06 million metric tons, data from Indian consultancy Coalmint showed. Russia has historically been the sixth largest coal supplier to India.
Setting aside the use of US dollars in trade transactions, Indian firms have reportedly made payments in Asian currencies for their coal imports from Russia.

Citing customs documents, the news agency Reuters reported that Indian steelmakers and cement manufacturers used the UAE dirham, Hong Kong dollar, Chinese Yuan, and Euro in recent weeks for their coal imports from Russia.

Indian firms paid 31 percent of the total non-US dollar payment in Chinese Yuan in June, while 28 percent of the settlement was in Hong Kong dollars.

Many countries are examining ways of switching to non-dollar payments in foreign trade amid the West’s pressure on a number of countries that have refused to implement unilateral sanctions imposed on Russia.

Moreover, some of them have increased energy supplies from Russia, offered at reduced prices, including India.

This is evidenced by the trade data compiled by consulting agency Coalmint that showed a 70.3 percent jump in Russian thermal coal imports in July on a month-to-month basis.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала