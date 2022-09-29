https://sputniknews.com/20220929/who-is-responsible-for-the-attacks-on-nord-stream-1101323981.html

Who is Responsible for the Attacks on Nord Stream?

On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the US urging American citizens to leave Russia, and Austria

Who is Responsible for the Attacks on Nord Stream? On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the US urging American citizens to leave Russia, and Austria beginning to do border checks.

Russell Bentley - Former Texas Resident, Former Soldier for the Donetsk Republic | Nord Stream Attacked, Elections in the West are Corrupt, and America's Domestic EnemiesTyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Lyndon Johnson is the Godfather of the Democrat Party, Roger Stone, and Tucker CarlsonIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Russell Bentley about his origin story, the Referendum in Donbass, and America aligned with Nazis. Russell explained what made him move to Ukraine and his experience fighting as a soldier in Donetsk. Russell talked about the Nord Stream pipeline attacks and expects America was involved in the pipeline attack.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon about the Watergate setup, how dangerous the January 6th committee has become, and the Hell's Angels. Tyler discussed Tucker Carlson's speech at the funeral of Sonny Barger and the optics of President Biden on national television. Tyler talked about the history of the Democrat party and how Lyndon B. Johnson is the Godfather of the current Democrat party.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

