Putin Offers Russian Security Council to Discuss Issues of Partial Mobilization

17:57 GMT 29.09.2022 (Updated: 17:58 GMT 29.09.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin, at an operational meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council, invited them to discuss issues of partial mobilization.
By Putin's decree, a partial mobilization has been announced in Russia from September 21. According to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, this measure is needed to control the 1,000-kilometer line of contact and the liberated territories in Ukraine. During the mobilization, a total of 300,000 reservists will be called up, which is just over 1 percent of Russia's total mobilization resource.
"First of all, I would like to discuss a very important, vital issue for us — I mean the organization of the partial mobilization," Putin said.
There are many questions coming from the Russian people regarding partial mobilization, all mistakes must be corrected and prevented from happening in the future, he stressed.
The president instructed to deal with each specific case of illegal mobilization and return people back if a mistake occurred.
Russians with military experience are subject to partial mobilization, and before being sent to units they must undergo additional training, and this requirement must be strictly observed, Putin said.