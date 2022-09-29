https://sputniknews.com/20220929/myanmar-court-reportedly-sentences-deposed-leader-suu-kyi-to-three-years-in-prison-1101327179.html
Myanmar Court Reportedly Sentences Deposed Leader Suu Kyi to Three Years in Prison
Since last year's February military coup, former premier Aung San Suu Kyi has remained in detention and later prison while facing a dozen criminal charges. 29.09.2022, Sputnik International
A military court in Myanmar on Thursday sentenced ousted democratic leader Aung San Suu Kyi and her former adviser, Australian economist Sean Turnell, to three years in prison for violating the country’s official secrets act, local media reported. This is the second sentence this month for the former State Counsellor, as Naypyidaw Prison Court found her guilty of election fraud on September 2, sentencing her to three years of hard labor.However, Thursday’s sentence didn't mention hard labor for Kyi and Turnell.The 77-year-old Suu Kyi now faces a combined 23 years in prison after sentences delivered by military courts in several other cases, involving such alleged misdeeds as violating COVID protocols and corruption, since January this year.Suu Kyi returned to power in the 2020 general election with a landslide victory. However, the Myanmar military grabbed power in February 2021, accusing her of electoral fraud and corruption.Turnell had been serving as an adviser to Suu Kyi when he was detained in the capital Naypyitaw in February, 2021.Myanmar courts will deliver their judgment in eight other cases filed by the Junta against the Nobel laureate.
