How to Invent The Future and Unleash Political Imaginations

2022-09-29T08:19+0000

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Jeremy Kuzmarov, Managing editor of CovertAction Magazine and author of four books on US foreign policy, including The Russians are Coming, Again, with John Marciano and Obama's Unending Wars to discuss a hit list published in Ukrainian targeting people who criticize the western narrative on Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and why it presents a real life-threatening danger to people on the list, the role of the US in supporting and funding the organization responsible for creating this list, the presence of more than 300 children on this kill list, and what it reveals about the dark side of information warfare and what happens to those who dare to question pro-western narratives.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ricardo Vaz, political analyst & editor at Venezuelanalysis.com to discuss a recent UN report alleging that human rights abuses are ordered by Nicolas Maduro and his “inner circle,” why this report and the commission which issued it were flawed from the start and cannot be viewed as impartial, why despite real issues with security forces in Venezuela the allegations made in this report are overblown, the report’s apparent and dishonest exclusion of the human rights violations committed by the US and other nations through sanctions, and how these reports contribute to information warfare against Venezuela and its government.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Sputnik News Analyst and transgender activist Morgan Artyukhina to discuss the political games being played by congressional Democrats with the Respect for Marriage Act which would protect marriage equality in response to the threat to that right alluded to in Clarence Thomas’ opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, how the Democrats’ apparent willingness to use this issue as a campaign tool connects to the failure of other bills which would have protected rights like the right to an abortion, and why a movement of working, poor, and oppressed people will need to mobilize to defend these rights.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kamau Franklin, organizer with Community Movement Builders in Atlanta and co-founder of Black Power Media to discuss the imprisonment of South Carolina Black Lives Matter activist Brittany Martin based on charges of the “breach of peace” and the long history of repression of Black liberation activists in the US, the devastating damage from Hurricanes Fiona and Ian and its connection to the Jackson water crisis as Puerto Ricans and Black Mississippians continue to be ignored or displaced, and what a people’s movement should work toward as it relates to political imagination and community relations.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

