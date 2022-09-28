https://sputniknews.com/20220928/rahul-gandhi-labeled-flop-actor-after-emotional-scene-shared-on-social-media-1101314750.html

Rahul Gandhi Labeled 'Flop Actor' After Emotional Scene Shared on Social Media

Rahul Gandhi Labeled 'Flop Actor' After Emotional Scene Shared on Social Media

Rahul Gandhi is often mocked on social media for different reasons: while some criticize him for failing to revive India's main opposition Congress Party...

India’s former Congress Party President Rahul Gandhi was slammed online after his party shared an emotional video of a young girl shedding tears upon meeting him in person during the Unity March in Kerala on Wednesday.In the clip, the girl was overcome with emotion after meeting him face-to-face, visibly laughing and crying.However, not everyone was touched by the video, with some suspecting that it was "scripted". Netizens even labeled Gandhi a "flop actor" and a "film director" who has no future in movies in a nod to the suggestions."I feel bad for the actor for being ignored," another wrote."What a performance! What an action, it's better he can work as a scriptwriter, actor, and director," a third added.Gandhi is currently undertaking Congress's Unity March: a 3,570 km long on-foot campaign that began in Tamil Nadu state earlier this month.It is the party's largest public drive since independence and is being organized to highlight socio-economic issues in the country, such as unemployment and inflation.

