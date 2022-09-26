https://sputniknews.com/20220926/rahul-gandhi-mocked-for-playing-football-during-crisis-in-indias-rajasthan--1101239394.html
Rahul Gandhi Mocked For Playing Football During Crisis in India’s Rajasthan
Rahul Gandhi Mocked For Playing Football During Crisis in India’s Rajasthan
Gandhi is currently undertaking Congress's 'Unity March', an on-foot campaign being touted as the party's largest public drive since independence. It is... 26.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-26T14:20+0000
2022-09-26T14:20+0000
2022-09-26T14:20+0000
india
rahul gandhi
indian national congress
netizens
rajasthan
opposition
opposition
opposition party
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/1b/1095100356_0:0:650:366_1920x0_80_0_0_a5f3e44e79af9f599ccae7cb6e95aa0b.jpg
Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi was mocked on social media after the party posted a video of him playing football with kids at a time when its government in Rajasthan state is up against the wall."We have to nurture the future of these kids and for this, every difficulty would be fought," the caption under the video said.As the clip gained popularity on social media, several netizens poked fun at Gandhi's expense."Thank you for all the entertainment," a Twitter user wrote on the microblogging platform.A crisis erupted in the Rajasthan Congress Party unit after more than 80 legislators loyal to current state chief Ashok Gehlot revolted against the central leadership's alleged decision to appoint Gehlot's bitter rival Sachin Pilot as the head of the government.Gehlot is in the fray as a candidate in the party's presidential polls and is being viewed as the frontrunner for the post due to his proximity with the Gandhis.
rajasthan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/1b/1095100356_54:0:586:399_1920x0_80_0_0_ca9794c3a8fd247304588bc266ffca8b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
rahul gandhi, indian national congress, netizens, rajasthan, opposition, opposition, opposition party
rahul gandhi, indian national congress, netizens, rajasthan, opposition, opposition, opposition party
Rahul Gandhi Mocked For Playing Football During Crisis in India’s Rajasthan
Gandhi is currently undertaking Congress's 'Unity March', an on-foot campaign being touted as the party's largest public drive since independence. It is India's main opposition party and the prime challenger to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi was mocked on social media after the party posted a video of him playing football with kids at a time when its government in Rajasthan state is up against the wall.
"We have to nurture the future of these kids and for this, every difficulty would be fought," the caption under the video said.
As the clip gained popularity on social media, several netizens poked fun at Gandhi's expense.
"Thank you for all the entertainment," a Twitter user wrote on the microblogging platform.
"First unite Congress in Rajasthan, and then think about India. What will you unite when your party leaders do not listen to you, then why should the country listen to you," another stated.
A crisis erupted in the Rajasthan Congress Party unit after more than 80 legislators loyal to current state chief Ashok Gehlot revolted
against the central leadership's alleged decision to appoint Gehlot's bitter rival Sachin Pilot as the head of the government.
Gehlot is in the fray as a candidate in the party's presidential polls and is being viewed as the frontrunner for the post due to his proximity with the Gandhis.
However, to contest the elections for the party chief's position, Gehlot must step down as the state chief of Rajasthan because Congress has an unwritten rule of "one-man, one post".