https://sputniknews.com/20220926/rahul-gandhi-mocked-for-playing-football-during-crisis-in-indias-rajasthan--1101239394.html

Rahul Gandhi Mocked For Playing Football During Crisis in India’s Rajasthan

Rahul Gandhi Mocked For Playing Football During Crisis in India’s Rajasthan

Gandhi is currently undertaking Congress's 'Unity March', an on-foot campaign being touted as the party's largest public drive since independence. It is... 26.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-26T14:20+0000

2022-09-26T14:20+0000

2022-09-26T14:20+0000

india

rahul gandhi

indian national congress

netizens

rajasthan

opposition

opposition

opposition party

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/1b/1095100356_0:0:650:366_1920x0_80_0_0_a5f3e44e79af9f599ccae7cb6e95aa0b.jpg

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi was mocked on social media after the party posted a video of him playing football with kids at a time when its government in Rajasthan state is up against the wall."We have to nurture the future of these kids and for this, every difficulty would be fought," the caption under the video said.As the clip gained popularity on social media, several netizens poked fun at Gandhi's expense."Thank you for all the entertainment," a Twitter user wrote on the microblogging platform.A crisis erupted in the Rajasthan Congress Party unit after more than 80 legislators loyal to current state chief Ashok Gehlot revolted against the central leadership's alleged decision to appoint Gehlot's bitter rival Sachin Pilot as the head of the government.Gehlot is in the fray as a candidate in the party's presidential polls and is being viewed as the frontrunner for the post due to his proximity with the Gandhis.

rajasthan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

rahul gandhi, indian national congress, netizens, rajasthan, opposition, opposition, opposition party