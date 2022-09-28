https://sputniknews.com/20220928/iranian-revolutionary-guard-says-will-continue-air-strikes-against-kurds-in-northern-iraq-1101318525.html

Iranian Revolutionary Guard Says Will Continue Air Strikes Against Kurds in Northern Iraq

MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran announced on Wednesday the continuation of air strikes in northern Iraq against...

IRGC's military operation in northern Iraq began on Tuesday, when the Iranian military launched several air strikes against Kurdish groups in the region. On Wednesday, the health ministry of Iraqi Kurdistan reported nine deaths, with 30 people injured.The media also noted that the Iranian military was conducting precise air strikes to hit several Iranian-Kurdish opposition parties in the Iraqi Kurdistan, using missiles and drones.In recent days, Iranian officials placed blame for protests in Iran over the death of 22-year old Mahsa Amini on Kurdish groups. Amini was detained by the morality police in Tehran earlier in September for not properly wearing her hijab. She had a heart attack while being in custody and died three days later, which sparked nationwide protests in Iran.

