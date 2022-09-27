https://sputniknews.com/20220927/the-cuckoo-of-kiev-brit-lvov-rat-evicts-aggressive-refugee-lover-he-dumped-wife-and-kids-for-1101265219.html
The Cuckoo of Kiev: Brit 'Lvov-Rat' Evicts 'Aggressive' Refugee Lover He Dumped Wife and Kids For
A British man who ran off with a Ukrainian woman his family gave refuge to has split with his lover after she became drunk and aggressive.Tony Garnett, 30, made headlines in May this year after he left his partner of ten years, Lorna, and two young daughters for 22-year-old Sofiia Karkadym.The two began their relationship just days after the Garnett family welcomed Sofiia into their home under the UK government's Homes for Ukraine scheme.But Tony revealed to the Mail Online on Monday that he was forced to call the police on Saturday night after she grabbed a kitchen knife and began stabbing holes in the walls of the rented flat they moved into in Bradford, West Yorkshire, after his 30th birthday celebration turned sour.The repentant love-rat said that Sofiia was "angry and aggressive" and couldn't handle her drink — and that she had tried to come between him and his daughters. Her possessions are now packed up in suitcases and bin bags waiting for her to collect them. It is unclear if Sofiia will face charges.Garnett said in May that he was inspired to take in a Ukrainian refugee as his grandfather fled the Soviet Union decades before — without detailing why."I left Lorna and my two children for her, and I made every extra effort I could to help her keep us together," he said on Monday."I felt and I thought I was in love with her. But there is a side to her which I just cannot put up with any longer. She gets angry and aggressive," he stressed.
Yorkshireman Tony Garnett said that he was inspired to take in the Ukrainian refugee Sofiia, who he soon left his wife for, because his grandfather fled the Soviet Union decades before. But on Saturday, he was forced to call the police after she began stabbing a knife into the walls of their flat.
A British man who ran off with a Ukrainian woman his family gave refuge to has split with his lover after she became drunk and aggressive.
Tony Garnett, 30, made headlines
in May this year after he left his partner of ten years, Lorna, and two young daughters for 22-year-old Sofiia Karkadym.
The two began their relationship just days after the Garnett family welcomed Sofiia into their home under the UK government's Homes for Ukraine
scheme.
But Tony revealed to the Mail Online
on Monday that he was forced to call the police on Saturday night after she grabbed a kitchen knife and began stabbing holes in the walls of the rented flat they moved into in Bradford, West Yorkshire, after his 30th birthday celebration turned sour.
"On Saturday night she picked up a knife and stabbed the wall several times," Garnett alleged. "It really scared me and I had no choice but to call the police. That doesn't make me happy at all. But I was worried about my safety."
The repentant love-rat said that Sofiia was "angry and aggressive" and couldn't handle her drink — and that she had tried to come between him and his daughters. Her possessions are now packed up in suitcases and bin bags waiting for her to collect them. It is unclear if Sofiia will face charges.
"I am 100 per cent through with her. We are finished as a couple," Garnett said. "I can't take her abuse or anger any longer."
Garnett said in May that he was inspired to take in a Ukrainian refugee as his grandfather fled the Soviet Union decades before — without detailing why.
"I left Lorna and my two children for her, and I made every extra effort I could to help her keep us together," he said on Monday.
"I knew that we would look like tw*ts if we broke up because we have a media profile and all the attention that has been put on us on television and on the internet," Garnett admitted.
"I felt and I thought I was in love with her. But there is a side to her which I just cannot put up with any longer. She gets angry and aggressive," he stressed.