West Shouldn't Underestimate Russia, Should End 'Provocative' Policy in Ukraine, Erdogan Says
Kitchen Counter-Offensive: Pic of UK Millionaire With Ukrainian Refugee He Dumped Wife for Revealed
A photo has emerged of a British dotcom millionaire with the Ukrainian refugee woman he left his wife for after they welcomed her to their home.The MailOnline published a photo of Haakon Overli, 52, a former executive of payday loan website Wonga.com, and his 39-year-old mistress Mariia Polonchuk.They were snapped with former health secretary Jeremy Hunt at a local village fete-type event in the MP's South-West Surrey constituency in May, before they began their affair.Also in the frame are Overli's wife Imogen, 46, and their school-age children who he has now left for his new Lvov-er.One pro-Kiev Twitter account appeared to celebrate the Ukrainian woman's home-wrecking skills.It was not the first reported case of a Ukrainian refugee woman breaking up a happy family.In May, The Sun reported the story of a British man who abandoned his girlfriend and two daughters to start a new relationship with the younger Ukrainian woman they had welcomed into their home less than two weeks earlier — quipping that it was "Lvov at first sight".
Kitchen Counter-Offensive: Pic of UK Millionaire With Ukrainian Refugee He Dumped Wife for Revealed

11:17 GMT 07.09.2022
