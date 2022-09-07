https://sputniknews.com/20220907/kitchen-counter-offensive-pic-of-uk-millionaire-with-ukrainian-refugee-he-dumped-wife-for-revealed-1100485289.html

Kitchen Counter-Offensive: Pic of UK Millionaire With Ukrainian Refugee He Dumped Wife for Revealed

Kitchen Counter-Offensive: Pic of UK Millionaire With Ukrainian Refugee He Dumped Wife for Revealed

Haakon Overli's affair was not the first reported case of a Ukrainian refugee woman breaking up a happy family. In May, The Sun reported the story of a British... 07.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-07T11:17+0000

2022-09-07T11:17+0000

2022-09-07T11:17+0000

uk

ukraine

viral

refugee

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/07/1100492995_0:70:528:367_1920x0_80_0_0_4a0b9d0e8c2570e6536fc82f5cd86edc.jpg

A photo has emerged of a British dotcom millionaire with the Ukrainian refugee woman he left his wife for after they welcomed her to their home.The MailOnline published a photo of Haakon Overli, 52, a former executive of payday loan website Wonga.com, and his 39-year-old mistress Mariia Polonchuk.They were snapped with former health secretary Jeremy Hunt at a local village fete-type event in the MP's South-West Surrey constituency in May, before they began their affair.Also in the frame are Overli's wife Imogen, 46, and their school-age children who he has now left for his new Lvov-er.One pro-Kiev Twitter account appeared to celebrate the Ukrainian woman's home-wrecking skills.It was not the first reported case of a Ukrainian refugee woman breaking up a happy family.In May, The Sun reported the story of a British man who abandoned his girlfriend and two daughters to start a new relationship with the younger Ukrainian woman they had welcomed into their home less than two weeks earlier — quipping that it was "Lvov at first sight".

https://sputniknews.com/20220904/british-millionaire-reportedly-dumps-wife-for-ukrainian-refugee-they-took-in-1100366817.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

uk, ukraine, refugee