The Biden Administration Keeps Talking About Russia and Nuclear Weapons

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Edward Snowden gaining Russian citizenship, and Cuba votes on gay... 27.09.2022, Sputnik International

The Biden Administration Keeps Talking about Russia and Nuclear Weapons On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Edward Snowden gaining Russian citizenship, and Cuba votes on gay rights.

Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | CNN Shakeup, Italian Elections, and Fascism AccusationsJoe Lauria - Editor In Chief at Consortium News | Fox News, War Time Propaganda, and The WEFIn the first hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Ted Rall about Don Lemon's demotion, Italy's politics, and Edward Snowden becoming a dual citizen. Ted talked about the election win of Giorgia Meloni and the accusations of Giorgia as a fascist. Ted expressed his excitement for Edward Snowden's Russian citizenship and commented on western countries' refusal to recognize the election in Donbass, Zaporozhye and Kherson.In the second hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Joe Lauria about the potential of World War III, the talk of nuclear weapons, and NATO. Joe spoke about Robert Parry's foresight of the conflict in Ukraine and the propaganda in the mainstream media. Joe discussed the importance of Julian Assange and why certain journalists refuse to investigate the prosecution against Julian Assange.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

