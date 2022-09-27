International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
https://sputniknews.com/20220927/the-biden-administration-keeps-talking-about-russia-and-nuclear-weapons-1101251353.html
The Biden Administration Keeps Talking About Russia and Nuclear Weapons
The Biden Administration Keeps Talking About Russia and Nuclear Weapons
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Edward Snowden gaining Russian citizenship, and Cuba votes on gay... 27.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-27T09:44+0000
2022-09-27T09:44+0000
the backstory
nato
imperialism
russia
radio
radio sputnik
edward snowden
julian assange
italy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1a/1101251207_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_10ab960ca89581a832ea1d5983ca4615.png
The Biden Administration Keeps Talking about Russia and Nuclear Weapons
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Edward Snowden gaining Russian citizenship, and Cuba votes on gay rights.
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | CNN Shakeup, Italian Elections, and Fascism AccusationsJoe Lauria - Editor In Chief at Consortium News | Fox News, War Time Propaganda, and The WEFIn the first hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Ted Rall about Don Lemon's demotion, Italy's politics, and Edward Snowden becoming a dual citizen. Ted talked about the election win of Giorgia Meloni and the accusations of Giorgia as a fascist. Ted expressed his excitement for Edward Snowden's Russian citizenship and commented on western countries' refusal to recognize the election in Donbass, Zaporozhye and Kherson.In the second hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Joe Lauria about the potential of World War III, the talk of nuclear weapons, and NATO. Joe spoke about Robert Parry's foresight of the conflict in Ukraine and the propaganda in the mainstream media. Joe discussed the importance of Julian Assange and why certain journalists refuse to investigate the prosecution against Julian Assange.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/1a/1101251207_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a4cbebaad6126d1b244b1bef2104ac4b.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nato, imperialism, russia, аудио, radio, radio sputnik, edward snowden, julian assange, italy
nato, imperialism, russia, аудио, radio, radio sputnik, edward snowden, julian assange, italy

The Biden Administration Keeps Talking About Russia and Nuclear Weapons

09:44 GMT 27.09.2022
The Backstory
The Biden Administration Keeps Talking about Russia and Nuclear Weapons
Subscribe
International
India
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
All materials
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Edward Snowden gaining Russian citizenship, and Cuba votes on gay rights.
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | CNN Shakeup, Italian Elections, and Fascism Accusations
Joe Lauria - Editor In Chief at Consortium News | Fox News, War Time Propaganda, and The WEF
In the first hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Ted Rall about Don Lemon's demotion, Italy's politics, and Edward Snowden becoming a dual citizen. Ted talked about the election win of Giorgia Meloni and the accusations of Giorgia as a fascist. Ted expressed his excitement for Edward Snowden's Russian citizenship and commented on western countries' refusal to recognize the election in Donbass, Zaporozhye and Kherson.
In the second hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Joe Lauria about the potential of World War III, the talk of nuclear weapons, and NATO. Joe spoke about Robert Parry's foresight of the conflict in Ukraine and the propaganda in the mainstream media. Joe discussed the importance of Julian Assange and why certain journalists refuse to investigate the prosecution against Julian Assange.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала