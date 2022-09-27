https://sputniknews.com/20220927/new-book-claims-british-king-has-proper-temper-gets-frustrated-by-media-1101281546.html

New Book Claims British King Has 'Proper Temper', Gets Frustrated by Media

New Book Claims British King Has 'Proper Temper', Gets Frustrated by Media

A former staffer alleged that Charles “rarely directs it [his temper] at the individual” involved. 27.09.2022, Sputnik International

The new King of England Charles III, who acceded to the throne this month following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, appears to have quite a temper, The Times has reported, citing an upcoming book by their royal correspondent Valentine Low.According to an excerpt published in the newspaper this week, a former staffer said that Chales would “drive people hard” as he “was full of ideas, always asking people to go and do things”, and that the royal “had a proper temper on him”.The anonymous staffer also remarked that “things would frustrate” Charles, “especially the media.”A different Buckingham Palace worker claimed that Charles had a tendency to fall “under people’s spell” since before he became king.Having spent his youth and practically his entire adult life as heir apparent, Charles finally acceded to the throne on September 8, 2022, at the age of 73, becoming the oldest person to assume the British throne.

