International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20220927/new-book-claims-british-king-has-proper-temper-gets-frustrated-by-media-1101281546.html
New Book Claims British King Has 'Proper Temper', Gets Frustrated by Media
New Book Claims British King Has 'Proper Temper', Gets Frustrated by Media
A former staffer alleged that Charles “rarely directs it [his temper] at the individual” involved. 27.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-27T15:37+0000
2022-09-27T15:37+0000
world
king charles iii
reputation
book
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0c/1100678039_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_9ac46e34c440ea67ed078e46fbedcfda.jpg
The new King of England Charles III, who acceded to the throne this month following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, appears to have quite a temper, The Times has reported, citing an upcoming book by their royal correspondent Valentine Low.According to an excerpt published in the newspaper this week, a former staffer said that Chales would “drive people hard” as he “was full of ideas, always asking people to go and do things”, and that the royal “had a proper temper on him”.The anonymous staffer also remarked that “things would frustrate” Charles, “especially the media.”A different Buckingham Palace worker claimed that Charles had a tendency to fall “under people’s spell” since before he became king.Having spent his youth and practically his entire adult life as heir apparent, Charles finally acceded to the throne on September 8, 2022, at the age of 73, becoming the oldest person to assume the British throne.
https://sputniknews.com/20220919/queen-elizabeth-ii-buried-in-king-george-vi-memorial-chapel-at-windsor-castle-1100983067.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0c/1100678039_289:0:3020:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_930aca02c71428efa65b60cce1d2aafa.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
king charles iii, reputation, book
king charles iii, reputation, book

New Book Claims British King Has 'Proper Temper', Gets Frustrated by Media

15:37 GMT 27.09.2022
© AP Photo / Ben StansallKing Charles III gives his address at Westminster Hall, where both Houses of Parliament met to express their condolences following the death of Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles III gives his address at Westminster Hall, where both Houses of Parliament met to express their condolences following the death of Queen Elizabeth II - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2022
© AP Photo / Ben Stansall
Subscribe
International
India
A former staffer alleged that Charles “rarely directs it [his temper] at the individual” involved.
The new King of England Charles III, who acceded to the throne this month following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, appears to have quite a temper, The Times has reported, citing an upcoming book by their royal correspondent Valentine Low.
According to an excerpt published in the newspaper this week, a former staffer said that Chales would “drive people hard” as he “was full of ideas, always asking people to go and do things”, and that the royal “had a proper temper on him”.
“He would rarely direct it at the individual,” the staffer said. “It would be about something, and he would lose his temper. He would throw something. He would go from zero to 60 in a flash, and then back down again.”
The anonymous staffer also remarked that “things would frustrate” Charles, “especially the media.”
In this file photo taken on May 27, 2015 Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, wearing the Imperial State Crown, proceeds through the Royal Gallery as she attends the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster in central London on May 27, 2015 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.09.2022
World
Queen Elizabeth II Buried in King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle
19 September, 20:51 GMT
A different Buckingham Palace worker claimed that Charles had a tendency to fall “under people’s spell” since before he became king.
“The prince is quite susceptible to new voices who tell him, ‘They are stopping you doing what you want to do. They are holding you back, the suits,’” the ex-staffer said.
Having spent his youth and practically his entire adult life as heir apparent, Charles finally acceded to the throne on September 8, 2022, at the age of 73, becoming the oldest person to assume the British throne.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала