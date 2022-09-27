https://sputniknews.com/20220927/new-book-claims-british-king-has-proper-temper-gets-frustrated-by-media-1101281546.html
New Book Claims British King Has 'Proper Temper', Gets Frustrated by Media
New Book Claims British King Has 'Proper Temper', Gets Frustrated by Media
A former staffer alleged that Charles “rarely directs it [his temper] at the individual” involved. 27.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-27T15:37+0000
2022-09-27T15:37+0000
2022-09-27T15:37+0000
world
king charles iii
reputation
book
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0c/1100678039_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_9ac46e34c440ea67ed078e46fbedcfda.jpg
The new King of England Charles III, who acceded to the throne this month following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, appears to have quite a temper, The Times has reported, citing an upcoming book by their royal correspondent Valentine Low.According to an excerpt published in the newspaper this week, a former staffer said that Chales would “drive people hard” as he “was full of ideas, always asking people to go and do things”, and that the royal “had a proper temper on him”.The anonymous staffer also remarked that “things would frustrate” Charles, “especially the media.”A different Buckingham Palace worker claimed that Charles had a tendency to fall “under people’s spell” since before he became king.Having spent his youth and practically his entire adult life as heir apparent, Charles finally acceded to the throne on September 8, 2022, at the age of 73, becoming the oldest person to assume the British throne.
https://sputniknews.com/20220919/queen-elizabeth-ii-buried-in-king-george-vi-memorial-chapel-at-windsor-castle-1100983067.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/0c/1100678039_289:0:3020:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_930aca02c71428efa65b60cce1d2aafa.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
king charles iii, reputation, book
king charles iii, reputation, book
New Book Claims British King Has 'Proper Temper', Gets Frustrated by Media
A former staffer alleged that Charles “rarely directs it [his temper] at the individual” involved.
The new King of England Charles III, who acceded to the throne this month following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, appears to have quite a temper, The Times has reported, citing an upcoming book by their royal correspondent Valentine Low.
According to an excerpt published in the newspaper this week, a former staffer said that Chales would “drive people hard” as he “was full of ideas, always asking people to go and do things”, and that the royal “had a proper temper on him”.
“He would rarely direct it at the individual,” the staffer said. “It would be about something, and he would lose his temper. He would throw something. He would go from zero to 60 in a flash, and then back down again.”
The anonymous staffer also remarked that “things would frustrate” Charles, “especially the media.”
A different Buckingham Palace worker claimed that Charles had a tendency to fall “under people’s spell” since before he became king.
“The prince is quite susceptible to new voices who tell him, ‘They are stopping you doing what you want to do. They are holding you back, the suits,’” the ex-staffer said.
Having spent his youth and practically his entire adult life as heir apparent, Charles finally acceded to the throne on September 8, 2022, at the age of 73, becoming the oldest person to assume the British throne.