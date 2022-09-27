International
DNA - Sputnik International, 1920
Science & Tech
Discover the latest science and technology news from Sputnik including the inventions and scientific breakthroughs that are shaping the world.
https://sputniknews.com/20220927/nasas-dart-spacecraft-hits-asteroid-as-part-of-planetary-defense-test-mission-1101252436.html
NASA's DART Spacecraft Hits Asteroid As Part of Planetary Defense Test Mission
NASA's DART Spacecraft Hits Asteroid As Part of Planetary Defense Test Mission
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft hit a small asteroid as part of a historic planetary defense test mission... 27.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-27T00:05+0000
2022-09-27T00:05+0000
science & tech
us
nasa
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107684/08/1076840877_0:38:1163:692_1920x0_80_0_0_9a8a4cd681f7da6a8f295a0ac095efad.png
The planetary defense test mission that was completed on Monday seeks to examine whether kinetic energy can be used to change the orbits of celestial bodies to deflect them from crashing into the earth in the future.No information was immediately available about whether the spacecraft changed the trajectory of the asteroid.The DART spacecraft was launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.The asteroid is estimated to be 160 meters in diameter and about 7 million miles from the earth and poses no threat to it.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107684/08/1076840877_96:0:1068:729_1920x0_80_0_0_b0f918879e814c73195d95b698395af4.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, nasa
us, nasa

NASA's DART Spacecraft Hits Asteroid As Part of Planetary Defense Test Mission

00:05 GMT 27.09.2022
CC0 / / Schematic of the DART mission shows the impact on the moonlet of asteroid (65803) Didymos
Schematic of the DART mission shows the impact on the moonlet of asteroid (65803) Didymos - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2022
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft hit a small asteroid as part of a historic planetary defense test mission, according to a live broadcast of the event.
The planetary defense test mission that was completed on Monday seeks to examine whether kinetic energy can be used to change the orbits of celestial bodies to deflect them from crashing into the earth in the future.
No information was immediately available about whether the spacecraft changed the trajectory of the asteroid.
The DART spacecraft was launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.
The asteroid is estimated to be 160 meters in diameter and about 7 million miles from the earth and poses no threat to it.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала