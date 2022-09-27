https://sputniknews.com/20220927/china-urges-un-security-council-to-ensure-political-resolution-to-ukrainian-conflict-1101269746.html

China Urges UN Security Council to Ensure Political Resolution to Ukrainian Conflict

China Urges UN Security Council to Ensure Political Resolution to Ukrainian Conflict

BEIJING (Sputnik) - China is urging the United Nations Security Council to take constructive and responsible actions to create conditions and space for a... 27.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-27T10:23+0000

2022-09-27T10:23+0000

2022-09-27T10:23+0000

donbass, kherson & zaporozhye referendums to join russia

un

china

russia

ukraine

donbas conflict

dpr

lpr

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107925/10/1079251019_8:0:3649:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3d3cffb7997fe60447e72cf2e15d071e.jpg

The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday in connection with the referendums in the Lugansk and Donetsk people's republics (DPR, LPR), as well as in Zaporozhye and Kherson regions. The meeting was initiated by the United States and Albania at Ukraine's request.Wang emphasized that China has always stood for respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries and respect for the UN Charter. With regards to the Ukrainian conflict, the minister said that Beijing has always promoted peace, reconciliation and negotiations.The DPR, the LPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson are holding referendums on accession to Russia from September 23-27. Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week that Russia would accept any outcome of the referendums.The DPR and the LPR proclaimed their independence from Ukraine in 2014 after holding self-determination referendums. In February 2022, Russia recognized the DPR and the LPR and launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to their calls for help in fencing off Ukrainian attacks.

china

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

un, china, russia, ukraine, donbas conflict, dpr, lpr