The referendums on joining Russia that are taking place in the Donbass People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, as well as in the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions are being held amid the continued Ukrainian bombardment of territories held by Russia.

As the referenda in the Donbass republics, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions on accession to Russia enter their final day, the turnout in the Lugansk People's Republic, the Donetsk People's Republic, Zaporozhye and the Kherson region stands at 86.89%, 83.61%, 66.43% and 63.58% correspondingly.

The referendums are being held amid persistent shelling by Ukraine. On Sunday, Ukrainian troops, on a tip-off from NATO's intelligence service, shelled a hotel in the center of Kherson, where journalists were staying. As a result of the attack, two people were killed, including former Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksiy Zhuravko.

Monday saw several attacks, against Kherson in particular, where at least one person was killed in a Ukrainian missile strike on the pier of a civilian ferry across the Dnieper River in the center of the city. Casualties also included four people injured, including a woman with critical wounds.

A referendum requires more than 50% of registered voters to cast a ballot for it to be valid.