https://sputniknews.com/20220927/blinken-pakistan-foreign-minister-discuss-new-flood-aid-afghanistan---state-dept-1101253037.html

Blinken, Pakistan Foreign Minister Discuss New Flood Aid, Afghanistan - State Dept.

Blinken, Pakistan Foreign Minister Discuss New Flood Aid, Afghanistan - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari during bilateral talks discussed newly announced... 27.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-27T01:02+0000

2022-09-27T01:02+0000

2022-09-27T01:02+0000

americas

us

antony blinken

pakistan

floods

humanitarian aid

foreign aid

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/13/1100978196_0:126:3193:1922_1920x0_80_0_0_0204b72d439c20f62426d9a4bc996387.jpg

"He [Blinken] reaffirmed the US commitment to the people of Pakistan, noting the nearly $56.5 million in flood relief and humanitarian assistance provided this year as well as the additional $10 million of food security assistance announced today. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister also discussed partnering on food security, economic prosperity, regional stability, and Afghanistan," Price said on Monday.Blinken also expressed sorrow over the devastation and loss of life throughout Pakistan caused by the catastrophic flooding.Blinken and Zardari earlier in the day addressed a reception to mark the 75th anniversary of US-Pakistani diplomatic relations.Zardari during his remarks said "it is indeed true that diplomacy is back" at both the State Department and Pakistan's foreign ministry.

https://sputniknews.com/20220919/pakistan-fm-confident-of-averting-debt-default-despite-flood-induced-economic-pressure---report-1100949657.html

americas

pakistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, antony blinken, pakistan, floods, humanitarian aid, foreign aid