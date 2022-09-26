https://sputniknews.com/20220926/us-lawmakers-unveil-new-legislation-to-ensure-pentagon-has-sufficient-munitions-stocks-1101250812.html

US Lawmakers Unveil New Legislation to Ensure Pentagon Has Sufficient Munitions Stocks

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A group of US senators unveiled new legislation to ensure the United States has sufficient munitions stocks and is ready for potential

"US Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Thom Tillis, members of the Senate Armed Services Committee, announced new legislation today that would ensure the U.S. has sufficient critical munition stocks to support allies and partners in a crisis without depleting U.S. military stocks," the release said on Monday.The new legislation dubbed The Promoting Readiness for Overseas Contingencies and Unexpected Responses to Exigencies Act (PROCURE) provides for establishing a Critical Munitions Acquisition Fund to allow the Defense Secretary to better manage industry production lines and sustain particular munitions lines that are critical to US national security interests, the release said.The authors of the bill plan to file it as an amendment to the Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act in the coming days, the release added.Earlier on Monday, lawmakers in Congress reportedly agreed to include a nearly $12 billion aid package for Ukraine in a stop-gap spending bill in response to a Biden administration request for funding.

