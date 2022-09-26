International
Protest in India's Kerala After School Denies Entry to Student Wearing Hijab
Protest in India's Kerala After School Denies Entry to Student Wearing Hijab
Last week, a Muslim student at Providence Girls Higher Secondary School in Kozhikode district of Kerala had to leave school after being denied entry in her... 26.09.2022, Sputnik International
india
kerala
hijab
hijab
students
students
Muslim organizations held a protest outside Providence Girls Higher Secondary School in the Kozhikode district of Kerala on Monday after the school refused entry to a Muslim girl wearing a headscarf.The Students Islamic Organization of India (SIO) and the Muslim Students Federation (MSF), among others, demanded that the state education department should take away the school's affiliation because they'd taken an 'anti-constitutional' step.On September 18, the school authorities informed the girl's parents that she would have to follow the school's uniform code and that shawls and scarves were not allowed at the school premises.The controversy came when the Supreme Court was hearing petitions filed by six Muslim girls seeking to attend classes in hijabs. The high court last week reserved its order on the matter.In March, the Karnataka High Court upheld a ban on wearing hijabs in state-run educational institutions.
kerala
Protest in India's Kerala After School Denies Entry to Student Wearing Hijab

12:26 GMT 26.09.2022 (Updated: 12:35 GMT 26.09.2022)
Last week, a Muslim student at Providence Girls Higher Secondary School in Kozhikode district of Kerala had to leave school after being denied entry in her hijab.
Muslim organizations held a protest outside Providence Girls Higher Secondary School in the Kozhikode district of Kerala on Monday after the school refused entry to a Muslim girl wearing a headscarf.
The Students Islamic Organization of India (SIO) and the Muslim Students Federation (MSF), among others, demanded that the state education department should take away the school's affiliation because they'd taken an 'anti-constitutional' step.
On September 18, the school authorities informed the girl's parents that she would have to follow the school's uniform code and that shawls and scarves were not allowed at the school premises.
The controversy came when the Supreme Court was hearing petitions filed by six Muslim girls seeking to attend classes in hijabs. The high court last week reserved its order on the matter.
In March, the Karnataka High Court upheld a ban on wearing hijabs in state-run educational institutions.
