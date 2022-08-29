https://sputniknews.com/20220829/indian-supreme-court-issues-notice-to-karnataka-government-on-hijab-ban-1100111122.html

Indian Supreme Court Issues Notice to Karnataka Government on Hijab Ban

Indian Supreme Court Issues Notice to Karnataka Government on Hijab Ban

On July 13, petitioners sought an urgent hearing on a Karnataka High Court judgment that upheld a ban on wearing the hijab on the premises of educational... 29.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-29T12:04+0000

2022-08-29T12:04+0000

2022-08-29T12:04+0000

india

muslim

muslim

muslim

hindus

hijab

hijab

karnataka

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/17/1093293544_0:46:3475:2001_1920x0_80_0_0_f3bdee2c50729f2b3b8910346fe2d58f.jpg

The Supreme Court of India on Monday issued a notice to the Karnataka state government on multiple pleas challenging the Karnataka High Court's verdict in which it upheld a ban on wearing the hijab in state-run educational institutions.The next hearing on the matter is scheduled for September 5.Meanwhile, the court also criticized petitioners who wanted an urgent listing, but once the matter was listed, they sought adjournment.The bench combined approximately 23 pleas against the Karnataka High Court's conclusion in March that the hijab was not an essential practice in Islam.The petitioners also claimed that if the ban on the hijab was not removed, hundreds of Muslim girls would lose out on their studies, as they cannot leave home without wearing the hijab.Hijab RowLast December, several Muslim students at the Government Pre-University College in the state's Udupi district complained that they were not allowed to enter classrooms while wearing hijabs.Later, the hijab-donning girls were also stopped from taking exams. The school authority informed the female students that the state government had banned hijabs inside the classroom. Subsequently, many government educational institutes banned girls from wearing hijabs on the premises.The case triggered a massive protest by Muslim students. In response, Hindu students staged counter-protests, arguing that if the hijab is allowed inside the classroom, then, Hindu scarves should also be allowed.In February, the Karnataka state government issued an order saying that pupils at schools and students at pre-university colleges across Karnataka must wear uniforms as prescribed by the state authorities or the management of private educational establishments.The same month, six Muslim students submitted a petition to the High Court, saying that wearing the hijab was their fundamental right as part of freedom of religion. However, the Karnataka High Court ruled in March that wearing the Muslim headscarf is "not essential religious practice in Islam."

karnataka

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

muslim, muslim, muslim, hindus, hijab, hijab, karnataka