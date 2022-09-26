International
DNA - Sputnik International, 1920
Science & Tech
Discover the latest science and technology news from Sputnik including the inventions and scientific breakthroughs that are shaping the world.
https://sputniknews.com/20220926/likely-location-of-ancient-egyptian-queen-nefertifis-tomb-named-by-scholar-1101233174.html
Likely Location of Ancient Egyptian Queen Nefertifi's Tomb Named by Scholar
Likely Location of Ancient Egyptian Queen Nefertifi's Tomb Named by Scholar
King Tut's tomb may be but an outer section of a larger tomb "still occupied" by Nefertiti, if the new theory is to be believed. 26.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-26T12:09+0000
2022-09-26T12:09+0000
science & tech
king tutankhamun
queen nefertiti
tomb
theory
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102566/31/1025663141_0:257:4932:3031_1920x0_80_0_0_cdf6abce90e13cd52c441a61168e08c2.jpg
The elusive burial chamber of the legendary Ancient Egyptian queen Nefertiti, wife of pharaoh Akhenaten and stepmother of pharaoh Tutankhamen, may be located in a hidden chamber adjacent to the resting place of her regal stepson, The Guardian reports, citing Nicholas Reeves, Egyptologist and former curator in the British Museum’s Department of Egyptian Antiquities.According to the newspaper, Reeves said that cartouches in the Tutankhamun’s tomb that depict him being buried by Ay, his successor as pharaoh, were apparently painted over cartouches showing Tutaknhamun himself burying his royal predecessor Nefertiti.Reeves postulated that the tomb of King Tut is but an outer section of a larger tomb “prepared for and still occupied by” Nefertiti, claiming back in 2015 that high-resolution images of Tutankhamun’s tomb displayed possible evidence of plastered unexplored doorways.“We’ve always been puzzled by Tutankhamun’s tomb because of its strange shape. It’s very small, and not what we’d expect of a king,” he said.The new evidence is expected to be included in Reeves’ new upcoming book titles “The Complete Tutankhamun”, which is expected to be published next month.
https://sputniknews.com/20220828/3000-year-old-egyptian-artifact-discovered-in-memphis-tennessee-1100076263.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102566/31/1025663141_274:0:4658:3288_1920x0_80_0_0_f67e8867dfdd1719e2ce40119d0c71bf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
king tutankhamun, queen nefertiti, tomb, theory
king tutankhamun, queen nefertiti, tomb, theory

Likely Location of Ancient Egyptian Queen Nefertifi's Tomb Named by Scholar

12:09 GMT 26.09.2022
© AP Photo / Michael Sohn Nefertiti bust
 Nefertiti bust - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2022
© AP Photo / Michael Sohn
Subscribe
International
India
King Tut's tomb may be but an outer section of a larger tomb "still occupied" by Nefertiti, if the new theory is to be believed.
The elusive burial chamber of the legendary Ancient Egyptian queen Nefertiti, wife of pharaoh Akhenaten and stepmother of pharaoh Tutankhamen, may be located in a hidden chamber adjacent to the resting place of her regal stepson, The Guardian reports, citing Nicholas Reeves, Egyptologist and former curator in the British Museum’s Department of Egyptian Antiquities.
According to the newspaper, Reeves said that cartouches in the Tutankhamun’s tomb that depict him being buried by Ay, his successor as pharaoh, were apparently painted over cartouches showing Tutaknhamun himself burying his royal predecessor Nefertiti.
“I can now show that, under the cartouches of Ay, are cartouches of Tutankhamun himself, proving that that scene originally showed Tutankhamun burying his predecessor, Nefertiti,” he said. “You would not have had that decoration in the tomb of Tutankhamun.”
Reeves postulated that the tomb of King Tut is but an outer section of a larger tomb “prepared for and still occupied by” Nefertiti, claiming back in 2015 that high-resolution images of Tutankhamun’s tomb displayed possible evidence of plastered unexplored doorways.
“We’ve always been puzzled by Tutankhamun’s tomb because of its strange shape. It’s very small, and not what we’d expect of a king,” he said.
Egyptian canopic jar lid of the funeral deity Imsety - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.08.2022
Americas
3,000-Year-Old Egyptian Artifact Discovered in Memphis, Tennessee
28 August, 03:29 GMT
The new evidence is expected to be included in Reeves’ new upcoming book titles “The Complete Tutankhamun”, which is expected to be published next month.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала