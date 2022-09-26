https://sputniknews.com/20220926/cyprus-and-hungary-oppose-imposing-price-cap-on-russian-oil-reports-say-1101242281.html
Cyprus and Hungary Oppose Imposing Price Cap on Russian Oil, Reports Say
The conclusion of the deal on the issue is likely to be postponed until a broader package of sanctions is agreed upon, the media outlet added.The EU countries have been seeking to sign an agreement that would impose a price cap on Russian oil since Russian President Vladimir Putin announced partial mobilization in the country on September 21, according to Bloomberg. The bloc initially planned to reach the deal in a few weeks, the news agency reported.Moscow previously addressed EU plans to impose price caps on Russian fuel, calling them "absurd" and warning that they will lead to the cancellation of deals with European countries.
The conclusion of the deal on the issue is likely to be postponed until a broader package of sanctions is agreed upon, the media outlet added.
The EU countries have been seeking to sign an agreement that would impose a price cap
on Russian oil since Russian President Vladimir Putin announced partial mobilization in the country on September 21, according to Bloomberg. The bloc initially planned to reach the deal in a few weeks, the news agency reported.
Moscow previously addressed EU plans to impose price caps on Russian fuel, calling them "absurd" and warning that they will lead to the cancellation of deals with European countries.