Price Cap on Russian Oil to Disrupt Market Stability, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Says

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The plan of G7 countries to impose a price cap on Russian oil exports will backfire on these nations, while also causing a serious... 26.09.2022, Sputnik International

The OPEC+ alliance, which, among other nations, includes Russia and Venezuela, ensures that oil prices are in check, so that other producers and importers are not harmed, the foreign minister noted.After holding a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Faria also noted that trade between Venezuela and Russia has been complicated by Western sanctions, but has not been rendered impossible, with both Moscow and Caracas exploring ways to continue cooperation.He stressed that Russia and Venezuela are strategic partners linked by friendly relations and this remains unchanged with the start of the military op in Ukraine.The US, Britain, and the EU slapped several rounds of sanctions on Russia after Moscow launched the special military operation in Ukraine on February 24. The restrictions resulted in a major energy crisis and record-high inflation in the EU, Britain, and many other countries.Moscow noted that plans to introduce price caps on Russian fuel are absurd, warning that if the move is implemented, it will prompt Russia to discard its energy contracts.

