UK Labour to Outline Strategy For 'Economy For Working People', Growth & 'Fairer, Greener Future'

UK Labour to Outline Strategy For ‘Economy For Working People’, Growth & ‘Fairer, Greener Future’

At the UK Labour Party's annual conference, underway in Liverpool on September 25 - 28, leader Sir Keir Starmer is under pressure to spell out his vision for... 25.09.2022

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer will set out his plans for boosting the UK’s energy security while tackling the climate crisis and creating more jobs as he addresses the party’s annual conference on September 27.Starmer will be projecting himself as the next potential Prime Minister throughout the four-day event, offering an alternative strategy than the one recently unveiled by the government under PM Liz Truss. His confidence has been bolstered by a lead against the Conservatives in recent polls.The opposition leader has vowed to set out a plan for "an economy that works for working people" by unlocking "growth for everyone".On the eve of the conference, Keir Starmer pledged that "change is on the way" as he spoke at a London Labour reception on September 23. He also accused the government of having "an ideological mission to make the rich, richer," as he scathingly described the so-called mini-budget unveiled by Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng as benefitting the richest 1%.On the opening day of the conference, starting with a tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II, deputy leader Angela Rayner is expected to outline Labour's policy agenda.On September 26, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves will unveil the opposition’s alternative to Kwasi Kwarteng's mini-budget. The Chancellor unveiled a massive package of tax cuts on September 23 as part of a package of measures tailored to address the cost of living crisis and boost economic growth.Sir Keir Starmer will deliver his speech to the conference on Tuesday, outlining his vision of "a fairer, greener future for Britain".Green ‘Superpower’The Labour party’s pledges on clean power and policing are among those uppermost on the agenda.Accordingly, in the first announcements of the conference in Liverpool, Starmer will outline a future Labour government’s plan to permanently lower energy bills by turning the UK into a clean energy “superpower” by 2030. This ambitious goal is to be achieved through a massive expansion of wind and solar energy.The opposition’s energy proposal, as outlined by Starmer to The Observer, is to use wind, solar and offshore wind power to “re-industrialize” the UK to create a zero carbon, self-sufficient electricity system, by the end of this decade. Starmer has insisted this approach will both, cut bills and create jobs, emphasizing:As part of the Labour’s Green Prosperity Plan, this approach will involve:According to the Labour party, these measures would potentially save UK households £475 per year until 2030 and create over 200,000 direct jobs."Our plan for clean power by 2030 will save the British people £93bn off their energy bills… It will also support out drive for higher growth and rising living standards. From a world-leading offshore wind industry in Scotland and the East Coast, hydrogen in the North-West and Teesside, nuclear power in the South-East, and solar power in the South and Midlands, this truly national enterprise will unleash Britain's potential with thousands of good, well-paid jobs across our country. This is a plan that will drive jobs, tackle the cost of living, and protect our home for future generations by tackling the climate crisis," Keir Starmer is expected to say at the conference.‘Neighborhood Policing’The Labour party pledges to bring back "proper neighborhood policing." For this, the party suggests recruiting at least 10,000 more officers and Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs), saying that their plans are the equivalent of giving every constituency in England and Wales 15-20 extra neighbourhood police.Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting will also address the conference, promising to bring back the family doctor, providing GP practices with incentives to offer patients ‘continuity of care’ so more patients see the same GP each appointment.Reflecting on the mini-budget outlined in the Commons by the Chancellor on Friday, with its sweeping tax cuts and huge borrowing, Keir Starmer told The Observer:This comes as the latest Opinium poll for the Observer shows Labour leading by 5 points (up 1 point compared with three weeks ago) on 39% while the Tories are unchanged on 34%.On Thursday, Ipsos MORI put Labour 10 per cent ahead of the Conservatives. Ipsos pollster Kieran Pedley told PoliticsHome that if this was the result of the next general election, which is expected in 2024, it would be an "enormous swing" compared with the 2019 election.

