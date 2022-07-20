International
https://sputniknews.com/20220720/uk-to-invest-36mln-in-space-based-solar-power-projects-1097628391.html
UK to Invest $3.6Mln in Space-Based Solar Power Projects
UK to Invest $3.6Mln in Space-Based Solar Power Projects
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom will invest $3.59 million in space-based solar technology that would cut carbon emissions and boost the country's energy... 20.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-20T16:44+0000
2022-07-20T16:44+0000
uk
solar power
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107345/37/1073453731_0:225:1500:1069_1920x0_80_0_0_4dcff0c763a3c24cfccea852054b9e23.png
“£3 million [$3.59 million] of grant funding will be made available for space-based solar power (SBSP) projects that collect the Sun’s energy using solar panels orbiting the Earth and can deliver clean energy, day and night, unaffected by the weather,” the government said in a statement published on the website.According to the statement, the project aims at providing reliable and clean alternative to expensive fossil fuels, while also boosting the UK’s efforts in fighting climate change.The government also appointed Member of Parliament David Morris as the first ever National Space Champion, whose responsibility is to attract further investment in the space industry, as well as to ensure the growth of the UK space sector.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107345/37/1073453731_0:85:1500:1210_1920x0_80_0_0_9057d0a4450f67593155b348b6445bec.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, solar power

UK to Invest $3.6Mln in Space-Based Solar Power Projects

16:44 GMT 20.07.2022
© Lebedev Physical Institute of the Russian Academy of SciencesImage of the Sun, taken March 21, showing a spike in solar activity.
Image of the Sun, taken March 21, showing a spike in solar activity. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.07.2022
© Lebedev Physical Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom will invest $3.59 million in space-based solar technology that would cut carbon emissions and boost the country's energy security, the UK government said on Wednesday.
“£3 million [$3.59 million] of grant funding will be made available for space-based solar power (SBSP) projects that collect the Sun’s energy using solar panels orbiting the Earth and can deliver clean energy, day and night, unaffected by the weather,” the government said in a statement published on the website.
According to the statement, the project aims at providing reliable and clean alternative to expensive fossil fuels, while also boosting the UK’s efforts in fighting climate change.
The government also appointed Member of Parliament David Morris as the first ever National Space Champion, whose responsibility is to attract further investment in the space industry, as well as to ensure the growth of the UK space sector.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала