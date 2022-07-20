https://sputniknews.com/20220720/uk-to-invest-36mln-in-space-based-solar-power-projects-1097628391.html
UK to Invest $3.6Mln in Space-Based Solar Power Projects
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom will invest $3.59 million in space-based solar technology that would cut carbon emissions and boost the country's energy security, the UK government said on Wednesday.
“£3 million [$3.59 million] of grant funding will be made available for space-based solar power (SBSP) projects that collect the Sun’s energy using solar panels orbiting the Earth and can deliver clean energy, day and night, unaffected by the weather,” the government said in a statement published on the website.
According to the statement, the project aims at providing reliable and clean alternative to expensive fossil fuels, while also boosting the UK’s efforts in fighting climate change.
The government also appointed Member of Parliament David Morris as the first ever National Space Champion, whose responsibility is to attract further investment in the space industry, as well as to ensure the growth of the UK space sector.