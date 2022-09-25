https://sputniknews.com/20220925/italys-snap-election-who-is-running--when-can-results-be-expected-1101197978.html

Italy’s Snap Election: Who is Running & When Can Results be Expected?

Italy’s Snap Election: Who is Running & When Can Results be Expected?

As Italy votes in a snap election on Sunday, the last survey published before a pre-election ban on September 10 showed one in every four Italians planned to... 25.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-25T08:49+0000

2022-09-25T08:49+0000

2022-09-25T08:49+0000

world

italy

parliamentary elections

giorgia meloni

silvio berlusconi

mario draghi

brothers of italy (fratelli d'italia)

matteo salvini

forza italia

league

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105010/22/1050102235_0:107:2048:1259_1920x0_80_0_0_dfa1aa7e7cf87c562000e5e94ddbb1a9.jpg

Amid an energy crisis promising skyrocketing heating bills this winter, Italy is voting in a snap general election where Giorgia Meloni is a frontrunner to be the country’s new prime minister.Meloni’s Fratelli d’Italia (FdI), or Brothers of Italy party, is projected to top polls. One in every four Italians planned to vote for Meloni’s conservative alliance, according to the last survey published before a pre-election ban on September 10.The 45-year-old firebrand could become Italy’s first ever female prime minister at the head of a right-wing coalition that also includes Matteo Salvini's League, Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia, and a minor coalition partner, Noi Moderati.Here is a look at how the Italian elections work and who the main parties and candidates are.Complex Electoral SystemItaly’s general elections were originally slated for next spring. However, the resignation of Prime Minister Mario Draghi on July 21 and the collapse of his coalition government led to the country’s general election season kicking off in August.In Italy – a bicameral parliamentary democracy - the electoral system combines first-past-the-post and proportional methods. Approximately a third of the seats are assigned with the first, and two-thirds - with the latter models.Thus, general elections decide the composition of the lower house, the Chamber of Deputies (Camera dei Deputati) and Senate (Senato), with Italians aged 18 and over eligible to vote.However, the population does not directly pick the Prime Minister, as the head of government is chosen after the new parliament convenes and a candidate has both won a confidence vote and the president's approval.The current electoral system in Italy favours coalitions over individual parties. With a majority threshold at 40% of seats, the number of the latter has been slashed since a 2020 referendum. Thus, Italy is voting for 400 MPs as opposed to 630 previously, while the number of senators has been reduced from 315 to 200. The actual process to confirm the country's next leader could take several weeks.When Are Results Expected?After polls close at 11pm, the ballot papers for the election of the Senate are counted first. By 11.30pm the first exit polls can be anticipated. On September 26 the first official projections based on data from polling stations are expected to start coming in.The winners of Sunday’s elections are likely to be declared by Monday evening at the latest, after which the new parliament is then formed, with lower and upper house seats allocated through the above-mentioned combination of proportional and first-past-the-post systems. Both Houses of Parliament, the Chamber of Deputies and Senate, will need to elect the speaker of each house and the heads of coalitions/parties.President Sergio Mattarella will then start consultations with the speakers of both houses and the parties’ representatives to assess whether there is a majority supporting a new government in parliament. This process could continue until mid-October.Once a majority has been confirmed, President Mattarella will consult with the winning coalition who will designate their candidate for premiership and propose a Council of Ministers. If the candidate is able to win a majority in the newly elected Parliament, the president will appoint a prime minister to form a new government.Should Brothers of Italy secure the most votes, as polls predict, it would be difficult to expect its coalition parties to justify a prime minister other than Meloni. However, if parties in the winning coalition suddenly started diverging on some issues, Berlusconi and Salvini could, potentially, block Meloni, proposing another candidate for prime minister. At this point, President Mattarella might intervene and choose a different PM.Who Is Running?The frontrunner, according to polls, is the so-called "centre-right coalition" (coalizione di centrodestra) includes four parties: Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy (Fratelli d'Italia, FDI); Matteo Salvini's Northern League (Lega Nord, LN); and Silvio Berlusconi's Go Italy (Forza Italia, FI).Also taking part in the election is the centre-left coalition (coalizione di centrosinistra), based on the Democratic Party (Partito Democratico; PD), and several other small parties. The PD is currently headed by Enrico Letta, a professor and former prime minister of Italy from 2013 to 2014.Also running as a stand-alone party is the Five Star Movement (Movimento 5 Stelle; M5S), led by ex-prime minister Giuseppe Conte.The last of the four major political blocs in the fray is the so-called "Third Pole" (Terzo Polo) - a centrist coalition formed of PD splinter parties such as former minister Carlo Calenda’s Action (Azione) and ex-Prime Minister Matteo Renzi’s Italy Alive (Italia Viva, IV).Several other minor parties are also running, but polled at single-digit percentages and are not expected to obtain many seats in parliament or even reach the necessary threshold.According to the latest surveys Giorgia Meloni's coalition is polling at 46-48% - well above the 40% threshold needed for a majority. Brothers of Italy by itself has been polling at 24-26%. The League and Go Italy are at 12-14% and 7-9%, respectively.As Giorgia Meloni gave her last campaign speech in the Italian capital, Rome, before Sunday’s election, she said:Meloni said her government would be “solid and cohesive” and would give Italy back “freedom and pride.”

https://sputniknews.com/20220721/italian-president-dissolves-parliament-paving-way-for-early-elections-as-pm-draghi-steps-down-1097667429.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220923/we-have-tools-eus-von-der-leyen-warns-italy-as-right-wing-alliance-on-course-to-win-election-1101142270.html

italy

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

italy, parliamentary elections, giorgia meloni, silvio berlusconi, mario draghi, brothers of italy (fratelli d'italia), matteo salvini, forza italia, league, sergio mattarella