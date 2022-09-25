International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20220925/harris-to-visit-japan-s-korea-for-abe-state-funeral-talks-with-world-leaders-1101216292.html
Harris to Visit Japan, S. Korea for Abe State Funeral, Talks With World Leaders
Harris to Visit Japan, S. Korea for Abe State Funeral, Talks With World Leaders
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Japan and South Korea next week to attend the state funeral for former Japanese Prime... 25.09.2022, Sputnik International
2022-09-25T21:57+0000
2022-09-25T21:57+0000
americas
kamala harris
us
japan
shinzo abe
south korea
australia & oceania
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/15/1094947925_0:0:2988:1682_1920x0_80_0_0_5058d8afdc270462afaea45062dcd4c7.jpg
Abe was killed by a gunman in July while delivering a campaign speech in the Japanese city of Nara. The state funeral will be the second held by Japan for a former prime minister since World War II. Over 6,000 Japanese and foreign officials are expected to attend the event.On Monday, Harris will arrive in Tokyo and meet with current Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the senior official said. The leaders are expected to discuss the US-Japan alliance, space cooperation and regional issues such as tensions in the Taiwan Strait, according to the official.On Tuesday, Harris will attend Abe’s state funeral and meet with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, with whom she will discuss Indo-Pacific developments, including work by the "Quad" alliance and climate change, the official said.Harris will also meet with South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo while he is in Tokyo for the state funeral, during which time she will discuss the US-South Korea security alliance, the official added.On Wednesday, Harris will convene a group of Japanese business executives in the semiconductor industry to discuss investment in manufacturing, supply chain resilience and research and development, according to the official.Later on Wednesday, Harris will go to a US naval base in Japan to receive a briefing and tour of a destroyer ship, as well as meet with soldiers and deliver remarks on enduring US commitments to the Indo-Pacific region, the official also said.On Thursday, Harris will travel to South Korea for a bilateral meeting with President Yoon Suk-yeol, the official said. Harris will discuss the strength of the US-South Korea alliance, threats posed by North Korea, stability across the Taiwan Strait and technology partnership, according to the official.Harris will also hold a roundtable discussion with "groundbreaking Korean women" to discuss gender issues in South Korea and around the world, the official added.While there are no deliverables expected to be announced by the United States during the trip, engagement can be a deliverable onto itself, the official said.The trip will occur amid the possibility of further North Korean nuclear or missile tests, as well as increased tensions between Washington and Beijing over Taiwan relations.
https://sputniknews.com/20220917/texas-governor-trolls-kamala-harris-drops-off-another-busload-of-migrants-at-her-dc-mansion--video-1100908482.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220925/north-korea-fires-ballistic-missile-into-sea-of-japan---reports-1101192471.html
americas
south korea
australia & oceania
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/15/1094947925_172:0:2828:1992_1920x0_80_0_0_0a62cf978bbcd11d2b783195169d2acf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
kamala harris, us, japan, shinzo abe, south korea, australia & oceania
kamala harris, us, japan, shinzo abe, south korea, australia & oceania

Harris to Visit Japan, S. Korea for Abe State Funeral, Talks With World Leaders

21:57 GMT 25.09.2022
© AP Photo / Patrick SemanskyVice President Kamala Harris meets with Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan in Harris' ceremonial office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House campus, Friday, April 15, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Vice President Kamala Harris meets with Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan in Harris' ceremonial office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House campus, Friday, April 15, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2022
© AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Japan and South Korea next week to attend the state funeral for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and engage with world leaders on matters of regional and global significance including tensions in the Taiwan Strait.
Abe was killed by a gunman in July while delivering a campaign speech in the Japanese city of Nara. The state funeral will be the second held by Japan for a former prime minister since World War II. Over 6,000 Japanese and foreign officials are expected to attend the event.
"The purpose of this trip is threefold: first, obviously, to honor the legacy of Prime Minster Abe and support the Japanese people as they mourn the tragedy of his assassination. Second, to reaffirm the United States’ commitment to our allies in an increasingly complex security environment. And third, to deepen our overall engagements in the Indo-Pacific region," a senior US administration official told reporters last week
On Monday, Harris will arrive in Tokyo and meet with current Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the senior official said. The leaders are expected to discuss the US-Japan alliance, space cooperation and regional issues such as tensions in the Taiwan Strait, according to the official.
On Tuesday, Harris will attend Abe’s state funeral and meet with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, with whom she will discuss Indo-Pacific developments, including work by the "Quad" alliance and climate change, the official said.
Harris will also meet with South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo while he is in Tokyo for the state funeral, during which time she will discuss the US-South Korea security alliance, the official added.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks with the media at Hartsfield Jackson International Airport before boarding Air Force Two back to Washington DC on June 18, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Vice President Harris is visiting Atlanta as part of a nationwide tour to encourage Americans to get vaccinated. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2022
Americas
Texas Governor Trolls Kamala Harris, Drops Off Another Busload of Migrants at Her DC Mansion – Video
17 September, 17:36 GMT
On Wednesday, Harris will convene a group of Japanese business executives in the semiconductor industry to discuss investment in manufacturing, supply chain resilience and research and development, according to the official.
Later on Wednesday, Harris will go to a US naval base in Japan to receive a briefing and tour of a destroyer ship, as well as meet with soldiers and deliver remarks on enduring US commitments to the Indo-Pacific region, the official also said.
On Thursday, Harris will travel to South Korea for a bilateral meeting with President Yoon Suk-yeol, the official said. Harris will discuss the strength of the US-South Korea alliance, threats posed by North Korea, stability across the Taiwan Strait and technology partnership, according to the official.
Harris will also hold a roundtable discussion with "groundbreaking Korean women" to discuss gender issues in South Korea and around the world, the official added.
While there are no deliverables expected to be announced by the United States during the trip, engagement can be a deliverable onto itself, the official said.
The trip will occur amid the possibility of further North Korean nuclear or missile tests, as well as increased tensions between Washington and Beijing over Taiwan relations.
This screen grab image taken from North Korean broadcaster KCTV on August 1, 2019 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watching the launch of a ballistic missile at an unknown location in North Korea early on July 31 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2022
World
North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Into Sea of Japan - Reports
01:03 GMT
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала