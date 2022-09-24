https://sputniknews.com/20220924/turkey-un-found-options-for-bringing-russian-agri-food-to-global-market-cavusoglu-says-1101185756.html
Turkey, UN Found ‘Options’ For Bringing Russian Agri-Food to Global Market, Cavusoglu Says
Turkey, UN Found ‘Options’ For Bringing Russian Agri-Food to Global Market, Cavusoglu Says
ANKARA (Sputnik) - The United Nations and Turkey have found ways of bringing Russian agri-food to the global market, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced on Saturday.
"We have been working together with the UN at our Istanbul coordination center… We have identified a number of options. The work is ongoing," he told the Turkish diaspora in Los Angeles.
Turkey and the UN helped broker a grain export pact between Russia and Ukraine in July, which also seeks to facilitate Russian food and fertilizer exports.
The UN has billed the deal as key to staving off global hunger but Russia insists that Western sanctions hinder the sale of Russian agri-food.