Istanbul Grain Deal
On July 22, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, and the UN signed a deal in Istanbul to resume grain exports through Ukrainian ports and clear the way for Russian food and fertilizers to access global markets, in a bid to stabilize surging food prices worldwide amid sanctions on Russia.
Turkey, UN Found ‘Options’ For Bringing Russian Agri-Food to Global Market, Cavusoglu Says
"We have been working together with the UN at our Istanbul coordination center… We have identified a number of options. The work is ongoing," he told the Turkish diaspora in Los Angeles.Turkey and the UN helped broker a grain export pact between Russia and Ukraine in July, which also seeks to facilitate Russian food and fertilizer exports. The UN has billed the deal as key to staving off global hunger but Russia insists that Western sanctions hinder the sale of Russian agri-food.
Turkey, UN Found ‘Options’ For Bringing Russian Agri-Food to Global Market, Cavusoglu Says

18:22 GMT 24.09.2022
ANKARA (Sputnik) - The United Nations and Turkey have found ways of bringing Russian agri-food to the global market, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced on Saturday.
"We have been working together with the UN at our Istanbul coordination center… We have identified a number of options. The work is ongoing," he told the Turkish diaspora in Los Angeles.
Turkey and the UN helped broker a grain export pact between Russia and Ukraine in July, which also seeks to facilitate Russian food and fertilizer exports.
The UN has billed the deal as key to staving off global hunger but Russia insists that Western sanctions hinder the sale of Russian agri-food.
