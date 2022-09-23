https://sputniknews.com/20220923/syria-supports-grain-deal-blames-west-for-problems-in-poor-countries---foreign-minister-1101158281.html

Syria Supports Grain Deal, Blames West for Problems in Poor Countries - Foreign Minister

Syria fully supports the grain deal between Russia and Ukraine, considers Western countries responsible for the problems developing...

"We support fully this [grain deal]. Western countries are responsible for the problems being faced by developing countries. They are not accepting to give any facilitation for Russian goods to go into the international markets while they want the Ukrainian side to do everything. I think this is absolutely unfair," Mekdad said on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on Friday.Mekdad called the alleged Western plans to let Ukraine play the same role as Russia has played, including its support for the development of countries around the world, "absolutely illogical."The lack of commitment on the side of Turkey is the only obstacle stalling the Syria peace process under the Astana framework, Syrian Foreign Affairs Minister Faisal Mekdad told Sputnik.Mekdad added that the Astana process has so far been "the only viable component that has succeeded on the ground," and resulted in "many successes." The Syrian minister noted that there have been no contacts or meetings with the Turkish side during the United Nations General Assembly High-Level Week."There are no negotiations, there are no contacts, there is nothing at least on the level of foreign ministers," Mekdad said.

