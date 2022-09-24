International
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
EU Countries Denounce the Referendums in Donbass
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the CDC sounding the alarm on the skyrocketing rate of STDs, and the G7 refusing to recognize the referendum in Donbass.
EU Countries Denounce the Referendums in Donbass.
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the CDC sounding the alarm on the skyrocketing rate of STDs, and the G7 refusing to recognize the referendum in Donbass.
Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger | Cultural Fights in England, Liz Truss, and Nuclear Weapons in the UKTyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Yale Law, Obama Was Groomed by the Intelligence Community, and Alex Jones's EnemiesIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Ian Shilling about the referendums in Donbass, the British media, and the undemocratic election of Liz Truss. Ian talked about the images of voters in the Donbass region of Ukraine and how the media refuse to cover the voting process in Donbass. Ian contrasted the voting in Donbass from the rigged voting process in Western countries.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon about Joe Biden's history in politics, Hunter Biden, and lawfare tactics. Tyler discussed the attacks on Alex Jones and how the legal system has been used as a weapon against Alex Jones. Tyler spoke on Barack Obama's past and how the radical left embedded itself in politics.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the CDC sounding the alarm on the skyrocketing rate of STDs, and the G7 refusing to recognize the referendums in Donbass.
Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger | Cultural Fights in England, Liz Truss, and Nuclear Weapons in the UK
Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Yale Law, Obama Was Groomed by the Intelligence Community, and Alex Jones's Enemies
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Ian Shilling about the referendums in Donbass, the British media, and the undemocratic election of Liz Truss. Ian talked about the images of voters in the Donbass region of Ukraine and how the media refuse to cover the voting process in Donbass. Ian contrasted the voting in Donbass from the rigged voting process in Western countries.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Tyler Nixon about Joe Biden's history in politics, Hunter Biden, and lawfare tactics. Tyler discussed the attacks on Alex Jones and how the legal system has been used as a weapon against Alex Jones. Tyler spoke on Barack Obama's past and how the radical left embedded itself in politics.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
