https://sputniknews.com/20220924/egyptian-foreign-minister-says-cairo-ready-to-open-international-grain-trading-center-1101191499.html

Egyptian Foreign Minister Says Cairo Ready to Open International Grain Trading Center

Egyptian Foreign Minister Says Cairo Ready to Open International Grain Trading Center

CAIRO (Sputnik) - Egypt is ready to open an international grain trading and storage center to ensure food security, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry... 24.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-24T23:16+0000

2022-09-24T23:16+0000

2022-09-24T23:16+0000

africa

egypt

un security council (unsc)

grain

food crisis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/07/1095338261_1:0:3642:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0c574bb276ef10c87720eaf909988871.jpg

"My country, due to its geographical position, declares its readiness to cooperate with the international community to create an international center for grain storage, supply, and trade in Egypt in order to contribute to food security," Shoukry said at the 77th UN General Assembly.Shoukry added that every fifth inhabitant of Africa is threatened with hunger, while the countries of the continent spend about $43 billion only on food imports.According to Shoukry, in order to solve the food crisis, it is necessary to eradicate its main causes by developing a strategy for sustainable agriculture and ensuring smooth cooperation between producers.

egypt

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

egypt, un security council (unsc), grain, food crisis