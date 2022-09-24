International
LIVE: General Debate at 77th United Nations General Assembly Enters Fifth Day
'Biggest Rivals, Best Mates': Rafael Nadal in Tears as Federer Bids Emotional Farewell to Tennis
'Biggest Rivals, Best Mates': Rafael Nadal in Tears as Federer Bids Emotional Farewell to Tennis
Roger Federer, the first man to win 20 Grand Slam singles titles, announced his retirement from tennis last week.
Hundreds of Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer's fans turned emotional as the Grand Slam champion bid farewell to his illustrious career on Saturday.As the last match of his career alongside Rafael Nadal drew to a close on Saturday, Federer broke down as he recalled some of the biggest highlights of his career.A video of Federer speaking to American former world No 1 tennis player Jim Courier on the court has taken the internet by storm, drawing a slew of reactions from netizens.On seeing Federer become emotional, Rafael Nadal could not hold back his tears.The official site of the Australian Open also shared a photo of Nadal crying alongside Federer and the post's caption read: "Biggest rivals, best mates #Fedal".Netizens flocked to social media with their reactions as they described it as one of the most emotional and beautiful sights in sporting history.The Swiss star, widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, lifted his first Grand Slam trophy back in 2003 at Wimbledon. Overall, he won six Australian Opens, one Roland Garros, eight Wimbledon, and five US Open crowns during his immaculate career which began in 1998. At present he ranks third in the Grand Slam race behind arch-rivals Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic who have 22 and 21 Majors respectively.
Sangeeta Yadav
Roger Federer, the first man to win 20 Grand Slam singles titles, announced his retirement from tennis last week. He played the last tennis match of his career on Saturday against Rafael Nadal, but lost to the pair of Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe at the Laver Cup held at the O2 Arena in London.
Hundreds of Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer's fans turned emotional as the Grand Slam champion bid farewell to his illustrious career on Saturday.
As the last match of his career alongside Rafael Nadal drew to a close on Saturday, Federer broke down as he recalled some of the biggest highlights of his career.
A video of Federer speaking to American former world No 1 tennis player Jim Courier on the court has taken the internet by storm, drawing a slew of reactions from netizens.
“I enjoyed tying my shoes one more time … the match was great. I couldn’t be happier. It’s been wonderful. And of course, playing with Rafa on the same team and having the guys – everybody here, all the legends – thank you,” Federer said.
On seeing Federer become emotional, Rafael Nadal could not hold back his tears.
The official site of the Australian Open also shared a photo of Nadal crying alongside Federer and the post's caption read: "Biggest rivals, best mates #Fedal".
© Photo : Twitter/@AustralianOpenScreenshot of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal getting emotional after the former's last match of his tennis career
Screenshot of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal getting emotional after the former's last match of his tennis career - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2022
Screenshot of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal getting emotional after the former's last match of his tennis career
© Photo : Twitter/@AustralianOpen
Netizens flocked to social media with their reactions as they described it as one of the most emotional and beautiful sights in sporting history.
© Photo : Twitter/@Zag2301Netizens react to Roger Federer bidding an emotional goodbye to tennis, leaving Rafael Nadal and several others in tears
Netizens react to Roger Federer bidding an emotional goodbye to tennis, leaving Rafael Nadal and several others in tears - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.09.2022
Netizens react to Roger Federer bidding an emotional goodbye to tennis, leaving Rafael Nadal and several others in tears
© Photo : Twitter/@Zag2301
The Swiss star, widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, lifted his first Grand Slam trophy back in 2003 at Wimbledon.
Overall, he won six Australian Opens, one Roland Garros, eight Wimbledon, and five US Open crowns during his immaculate career which began in 1998.
At present he ranks third in the Grand Slam race behind arch-rivals Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic who have 22 and 21 Majors respectively.
