https://sputniknews.com/20220924/biggest-rivals-best-mates-rafael-nadal-in-tears-as-federer-bids-emotional-farewell-to-tennis-1101163052.html

'Biggest Rivals, Best Mates': Rafael Nadal in Tears as Federer Bids Emotional Farewell to Tennis

'Biggest Rivals, Best Mates': Rafael Nadal in Tears as Federer Bids Emotional Farewell to Tennis

Roger Federer, the first man to win 20 Grand Slam singles titles, announced his retirement from tennis last week. He played the last tennis match of his career... 24.09.2022, Sputnik International

2022-09-24T13:22+0000

2022-09-24T13:22+0000

2022-09-24T13:22+0000

world

roger federer

rafael nadal

retirement

match

tennis

tennis star

tennis

tennis players

farewell

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/11/1091599269_0:0:2401:1350_1920x0_80_0_0_9d39976ffa26d6d515c66df2dbdd1bba.jpg

Hundreds of Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer's fans turned emotional as the Grand Slam champion bid farewell to his illustrious career on Saturday.As the last match of his career alongside Rafael Nadal drew to a close on Saturday, Federer broke down as he recalled some of the biggest highlights of his career.A video of Federer speaking to American former world No 1 tennis player Jim Courier on the court has taken the internet by storm, drawing a slew of reactions from netizens.On seeing Federer become emotional, Rafael Nadal could not hold back his tears.The official site of the Australian Open also shared a photo of Nadal crying alongside Federer and the post's caption read: "Biggest rivals, best mates #Fedal".Netizens flocked to social media with their reactions as they described it as one of the most emotional and beautiful sights in sporting history.The Swiss star, widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, lifted his first Grand Slam trophy back in 2003 at Wimbledon. Overall, he won six Australian Opens, one Roland Garros, eight Wimbledon, and five US Open crowns during his immaculate career which began in 1998. At present he ranks third in the Grand Slam race behind arch-rivals Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic who have 22 and 21 Majors respectively.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

roger federer, rafael nadal, retirement, match, tennis, tennis star, tennis, tennis players, farewell, farewell ceremony, world champion, champion