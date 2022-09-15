https://sputniknews.com/20220915/swiss-tennis-legend-roger-federer-announces-retirement-1100821234.html
Swiss Tennis Legend Roger Federer Announces Retirement
Roger Federer was struggling with a knee injury for the past three years. He underwent twin surgeries in 2020 followed by another surgery in August last year... 15.09.2022, Sputnik International
Roger Federer, the first man to win 20 Grand Slam titles, announced his retirement from tennis on Thursday.Federer revealed that next week's Laver Cup will be his final tournament on the men's tour."Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt and now I must recognise when it's time to end my competitive career. The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the Tour," he added.The Swiss maestro, widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, lifted his first Grand Slam trophy back in 2003 at Wimbledon.Overall, he won six Australian Opens, one Roland Garros, eight Wimbledon, and five US Open crowns during his illustrious career which began in 1998.He is currently third in the Grand Slam race behind arch-rivals Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic who have 22 and 21 Majors to their name respectively.Besides his Grand Slam, Federer also held the World No.1 ranking for a record 237 weeks in succession before Rafael Nadal brought an end to his reign after the Beijing Olympics.
Roger Federer was struggling with a knee injury for the past three years. He underwent twin surgeries in 2020 followed by another surgery in August last year but the problem persisted, and possibly it could be the main reason behind his calling it quits from the sport.
Roger Federer
, the first man to win 20 Grand Slam titles, announced his retirement from tennis on Thursday.
"As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I’ve worked hard to return to full competitive form, but I also know my body’s capabilities and limits and its message to me lately has been clear. I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years," Federer said in a video message on Twitter.
Federer revealed that next week's Laver Cup will be his final tournament on the men's tour.
"Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt and now I must recognise when it's time to end my competitive career. The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the Tour," he added.
The Swiss maestro, widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, lifted his first Grand Slam
trophy back in 2003 at Wimbledon.
Overall, he won six Australian Opens, one Roland Garros, eight Wimbledon, and five US Open crowns during his illustrious career which began in 1998.
He is currently third in the Grand Slam race behind arch-rivals Rafael Nadal
and Novak Djokovic who have 22 and 21 Majors to their name respectively.
Besides his Grand Slam, Federer also held the World No.1 ranking for a record 237 weeks in succession before Rafael Nadal brought an end to his reign after the Beijing Olympics.