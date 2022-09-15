https://sputniknews.com/20220915/swiss-tennis-legend-roger-federer-announces-retirement-1100821234.html

Swiss Tennis Legend Roger Federer Announces Retirement

Roger Federer was struggling with a knee injury for the past three years. He underwent twin surgeries in 2020 followed by another surgery in August last year... 15.09.2022, Sputnik International

Roger Federer, the first man to win 20 Grand Slam titles, announced his retirement from tennis on Thursday.Federer revealed that next week's Laver Cup will be his final tournament on the men's tour."Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt and now I must recognise when it's time to end my competitive career. The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the Tour," he added.The Swiss maestro, widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, lifted his first Grand Slam trophy back in 2003 at Wimbledon.Overall, he won six Australian Opens, one Roland Garros, eight Wimbledon, and five US Open crowns during his illustrious career which began in 1998.He is currently third in the Grand Slam race behind arch-rivals Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic who have 22 and 21 Majors to their name respectively.Besides his Grand Slam, Federer also held the World No.1 ranking for a record 237 weeks in succession before Rafael Nadal brought an end to his reign after the Beijing Olympics.

